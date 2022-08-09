"You hit me when I was naked in my own apartment" - Germany and Borussia Dortmund star allegedly kicked pregnant girlfriend in the stomach two weeks before she gave birth

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schulz has been accused of assaulting his former partner while she was carrying his child in an attempt to terminate the pregnancy.

Schulz is a 29-year-old left-back who plies his trade for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. He has also made 12 appearances for the German national team, scoring two goals in the process.

However, serious allegations have now been raised against the Germany international. He is alleged to have kicked his pregnant ex-girlfriend two weeks before she gave birth.

Schulz is said to have inflicted bodily harm on his former partner in 2020 in a bid to 'terminate the pregnancy', according to German daily Bild [via The Sun]. As per the allegations, he kicked the woman in question with his 'shoed foot'.

Text messages sent between Schulz and his ex-girlfriend have also emerged in the media. In one message, she wrote:

"You [Schulz] hit me when I was naked in my own apartment."

The Borussia Dortmund left-back is thus facing a criminal complaint over domestic violence. The Dortmund State Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation, as per the report.

Urban Television @UrbanTVUganda

#UrbanUpdates



The Dortmund State Prosecutor confirmed that police had raided Schulz’s house to secure evidence Germany defender Nico Schulz is under criminal investigation for domestic violence, after the Borussia Dortmund player’s ex-partner filed a police complaintThe Dortmund State Prosecutor confirmed that police had raided Schulz’s house to secure evidence Germany defender Nico Schulz is under criminal investigation for domestic violence, after the Borussia Dortmund player’s ex-partner filed a police complaint#UrbanUpdatesThe Dortmund State Prosecutor confirmed that police had raided Schulz’s house to secure evidence https://t.co/dB9VGtJDpO

Police have also carried out a search at Schulz's house in an attempt to secure evidence. It now remains to be seen if the German will be found guilty of domestic violence against his former partner.

It is said that Schulz could face up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted of the charges. The former Hoffenheim defender, though, has denied the allegations against him.

Borussia Dortmund issue statement amid allegations against Schulz

Borussia Dortmund have revealed that they are aware of the allegations of domestic violence against Schulz. They have also held talks with the player and his advisors after the news emerged.

BVB Buzz @BVBBuzz Statement by Borussia Dortmund: Nico Schulz denies the criminal allegations made against him. Since the situation is still very unclear, #BVB are not yet able to take any disciplinary measures. However, we reserve the right to do so at any time when we objectively know more. Statement by Borussia Dortmund: Nico Schulz denies the criminal allegations made against him. Since the situation is still very unclear, #BVB are not yet able to take any disciplinary measures. However, we reserve the right to do so at any time when we objectively know more.

The Bundesliga club said in a statement that they are yet to make a decision regarding as the facts about the situation are 'extremely unclear' to them. It thus appears they have not taken any disciplinary action against the player so far.

Borussia Dortmund also disclosed that Schulz has told them that he will 'defend himself' against the accusations with the help of legal counsel. He is said to have asked to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise as well.

However, the German outfit insisted that they 'reserve the right' to take action against the player once they 'objectively know more'.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer