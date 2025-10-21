"You can't ignore that" - Real Madrid star slams Javier Tebas after La Liga president responded to 'adulteration' comments

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has hit out at La Liga president Javier Tebas after his comments on adulteration in the league. He believes that the decision to move Villarreal vs Barcelona to Miami is breaking the rules.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Carvajal said that the league were making it unfair for 18 teams by moving the game outside of Spain. He said (via Madrid Universal):

“It seems to me a very clear adulteration of the competition. It doesn’t make all teams compete under the same conditions. I think it is essential that we are fair to the players themselves, clubs, and La Liga itself, that we will have to advocate for something fair, and I think this does not.”

Tebas was not happy with the comments, hitting back by claiming that Real Madrid were the ones adulterating the league by pressuring referees and targeting them with videos on the club's TV channel before games. He told El Chiringuito TV:

“First, I believe the competition isn’t being tampered with; it’s a very exquisite vision. To me, all the Real Madrid TV videos from last season seemed to be more of a distortion of the competition, as they were clearly intended to pressure the refereeing team."

Carvajal has quickly taken to his Instagram account and posted a reply on his story. He reiterated that the league were breaking the rules by moving the match to Miami, and the president cannot ignore it by trying to change the topic. He posted (via Madrid Xtra):

"Hello Mr. Javier Tebas. Failing to comply with the regulations is adulterating the competition. You can say whatever you want about the RMTV videos, but you cannot ignore that what I mentioned above amounts to breaking the rules. A stain will remain on your competition if the match is played... Good afternoon."

La Liga are keen on playing Villarreal vs Barcelona in Miami, in what would be the first league game to be played outside of Spain. Serie A are also planning to move Como vs AC Milan to Australia.

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois criticized Javier Tebas, stating that the league's decision to conceal the protest from players and proceed with the match in Miami was unacceptable. He does not think the president is acting in the best interest of the league and said (via The Guardian):

“Hiding the protests and trying to change the narrative is censorship and manipulation. I’m not surprised. [La Liga president, Javier Tebas] behaves like no other sports executive I’ve ever seen. His actions on social media and in public speak volumes.”

La Liga players paused the start of matches for 10 seconds after kick-off during the weekend. The league opted not to telecast the protest and kept showing the outside of the stadium or the fans.

