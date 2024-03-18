“You just don’t do that” - Ian Wright slams Liverpool attacker for his role in 4-3 Manchester United defeat

Arsenal legend Ian Wright slammed Darwin Nunez for his error in Liverpool's 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final loss to Manchester United on Sunday, March 17.

The Reds were trailing following Scott McTominay's opener (10') but found an equalizer through Alexis Mac Allister (44'). Liverpool went on to score yet again before half-time, as Mohamed Salah found the net from close range (45+2').

With Antony leveling the game in the 87th minute, the Reds had to dig deep in extra time and restore their single-goal advantage through Harvey Elliott (105'). However, Nunez then lost the ball in the midfield, which allowed Marcus Rasfhord to bag his team's second equalizer on the night (112').

Blasting the Uruguay international for this moment, Wright told ITV after the match (via Mirror):

"You have to look at Darwin Nunez there. What are you doing there? The thing is, he's got the capability to play it to the left-back. You don't put it back into that area. You just don't do that."

The moment would prove extremely costly as Erik ten Hag's team would find a late winner in stoppage time during extra time (120+1'). This enthralling clash saw Liverpool keep more possession (59 percent) and rack up 25 attempts, with 11 finding the target.

Meanwhile, Manchester United took 28 shots, from which 11 tested the opposition goalkeeper. They will now face Coventry in the semi-final of the tournament on April 20.

Jurgen Klopp congratulates Manchester United as Liverpool suffer FA Cup defeat

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will not be ending his tenure at Anfield with his second FA Cup trophy. He led the Merseysiders to the honor during the 2021-22 season.

However, with the German coach announcing that he will be stepping down at the end of the campaign, he will not be adding any more FA Cup trophies to his CV. Klopp showed signs of class and maturity as he congratulated Manchester United for their latest victory.

"Come on, easily can accept that; congratulations to United, they fought extremely hard as well. That's how it is, you want to go to the semi-finals," he said (via Mirror).

With an international break upcoming, Liverpool and Manchester United will not be in action for two weeks. After that, the Reds will host Brighton at Anfield in the Premier League on March 31, while the Red Devils will travel to Brentford a day earlier.