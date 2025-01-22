“You just kind of get used to it" - Leandro Trossard names one thing he found was 'weird' when he first joined Arsenal

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has discussed what he found 'weird' when he first joined the club. The Belgian star joined the club in January 2023 from Brighton and Hove Albion for a reported €24 million.

Trossard has been a fine addition to the north London outfit, scoring 23 times and providing 17 assists in 99 games. He discussed getting accustomed to life at the club in a recent interview with Hayters TV, saying (via Boot Room):

“I don’t really think it’s the players who pick. I’m not sure who is on the tunes when we’re doing the warm-up. You just kind of get used to it, I guess. At the start when I first joined, it was a bit weird for me that we had this. But now, it’s just natural for us to have music playing when we are warming up.”

Since his arrival, Leandro Trossard and Arsenal have failed to claim any major silverware. The side faces Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League later today (January 22).

"I think and believe that we can do that with this squad and this team" - Leandro Trossard tips Arsenal to win UEFA Champions League

The Arsenal forward believes the club can win this season's UEFA Champions League. The north London outfit has never won a major European tournament and last came closest to winning it in 2006 when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the final.

Trossard discussed his team's chances of winning the competition in a recent interview with TNT Sports ahead of his clash with Dinamo Zagreb today. He said (via FotMob):

"I think as a kid, that is what you dream of [winning the Champions League]. I think the Champions League is one of the biggest competitions there is, maybe the biggest, and it would be magical to win it. It is such a hard competition but I think and believe that we can do that with this squad and this team."

Arsenal currently sits in fifth place at the UEFA Champions League table and looks all but set for a place in the competition's knockout stages. The Belgian forward has bagged a goal and an assist in six games in the competition this season.

