"You just need 10 more lads with you" – Paul Scholes pokes fun at Jesse Lingard again as ex-Manchester United man shares new training snaps

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has taken a dig at former Red Devils star Jesse Lingard again following his remark earlier this week.

Lingard, who spent time at United between 2000 and 2022, has been without a job since being released by Nottingham Forest last June. He has spent time training at Premier League side West Ham United and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq since then, but he is still a free agent.

After Lingard had posted a workout image on Instagram earlier this week, Scholes took issue with the star not playing on a football pitch.

Under the 31-year-old star's social media post, Scholes commented:

"Are you just gonna f**k about in the gym or are you actually gonna play football?"

Now, Scholes has again chosen to poke fun at Lingard on Instagram. The 49-year-old shared an appreciative reply under a picture, writing:

"There we go Jess.... a ball⚽︎❤️"

Lingard, who featured in 232 matches for Manchester United, replied:

"😂😂😂 my other post was a ball 😂😂😂"

Scholes, who helped the Old Trafford outfit lift 26 trophies, responded:

"you just need 10 more lads with you now😂"

Lingard, who has lately been linked with a Major League Soccer (MLS) move, has emerged as a winter target for Everton, as per talkSPORT.

Paul Merson offers prediction for upcoming Manchester United encounter in the league

In his exclusive column for Sportskeeda, Arsenal great Paul Merson predicted a 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in their league contest on Sunday (January 14). He wrote:

"If Tottenham win this, they'll leapfrog Arsenal in the table, meaning the Gunners drop out of the top four. Literally three weeks ago, Mikel Arteta's side were the team to beat and were at the top of the table, but they could be fifth when the action concludes this weekend, which is just unbelievable."

Merson, who played for the Gunners between 1985 and 1997, added:

"Manchester United, on the other hand, are nine points behind Arsenal and face an uphill battle to secure a UEFA Champions League spot next season. They need to win this game to stand a chance of finishing in the top four, but they haven't been consistent this season. It's so hard to predict [them] but one thing is for sure – they tend to show up when their backs are up against the wall."

The Red Devils, who have lost 14 of their 29 overall outings this term, are eighth in the 2023-24 league table with 31 points from 20 games.

Ange Postecoglou's side, on the other hand, are fifth in the 2023-24 standings with 39 points from 20 matches – six points off the top spot.