"You don't have just one way” – Xabi Alonso points out the differences between Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso believes Jurgen Klopp is different to Carlo Ancelotti in the way he connects with the players.

The two managers will square off on the touchline when Liverpool face Real Madrid this weekend in the Champions League final.

Between them, Ancelotti and Klopp have reached a whopping nine finals in total (including this weekend's summit clash). While Klopp has won the trophy once, Ancelotti has lifted it three times.

Speaking ahead of the final, Alonso explained that each manager has his own way of doing things both tactically and in the dressing room:

“Each manager, I think that they have their own way, their own book, some managers. They do it on a tactical way, on a very analytical way. The others there are others that they like to create more like that connection or to give that freedom. But you need to know the player."

“You need to be able to give them the right recipe for them to show their best level. So that's the beauty. You don't have just one way. You have many different ways. And Carlo is different to Jurgen. Jurgen is different to Pep. Pep is different to Thomas Tuchel, to Xavi. So they are all different."

“I love when Jurgen says that they are mentality monsters because to do what they are doing, it's not easy. It's not just this year thing. It's what they have been doing for the last few years and they have that mentality.”

Liverpool in the hunt for a cup treble against Real Madrid

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League this past Sunday, Liverpool will hope to overcome Real Madrid in Paris.

The Reds were beaten by Los Blancos in the 2018 final and failed to overcome the Spanish side once again over two legs last season.

This is a completely different Liverpool side that face the Real Madrid team of 2018, even though there is a bit of tiredness in the squad.

Los Blancos will look to lift an incredible 14th Champions League title and their first since 2018. Ancelotti has already led the side to the domestic title and will look to complete a famous double come the weekend.

