“You just said it was done two weeks ago and it’s still not done” – David Moyes breaks silence on Declan Rice’s Arsenal transfer

West Ham United manager David Moyes has taken a cheeky shot at the media as Declan Rice's move to Arsenal is yet to be officially complete. He claims that the media jumped the gun and announced that the deal was done, while that was not the case.

Several media outlets reported that Arsenal had agreed a £105 million deal to sign Rice from West Ham United. They claimed that the two sides had everything in place, but things have not been made official yet.

Moyes was quick to point it out to the media yesterday and took a cheeky shot at them. He said:

"I've just been listening to Sky and I've been taking the news from Sky. I know nothing about it. You (journalists) seem to know more about it than me and getting the news quicker than me. So, I'm happy to listen to what you people say. Until it's done, we can't plan anything. We'll wait and see what happens. Everybody knows the situation, we're expecting something to happen. I think you just said it was done two weeks ago and it's still not done."

Daily Mail have reported that Arsenal's lawyers are still working on the wording of the contract, and that has caused the delay.

West Han United admit Arsenal target Declan Rice wants to leave

West Ham United chairman David Sullivan has confirmed that Declan Rice has played his final match for the club. He added that the midfielder was keen on leaving and had already rejected a £200,000 per week contract from the Hammers.

Speaking to talkSPORT earlier this summer, Sullivan admitted that they had an agreement with Rice to let him leave this summer. He added that the club were working on getting the replacement and said:

"I think it has to be. We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season. In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement - or several replacements."

He added:

"It's not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down. It's cost him £10 million to stay at West Ham in that time (in lost wages). And he wants to go. You can't keep a player who doesn't want to be there."

Manchester City and Bayern Munich were also keen on signing the Arsenal target this summer, as per reports. However, they reportedly failed to meet the asking price set by West Ham United and backed out.

