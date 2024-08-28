"You just slot him in and it works" - Pundit backs Manchester United to sign PL striker who could have a Van Persie-esque impact

Troy Deeney reckons Manchester United should sign Ivan Toney. The former Watford striker believes Toney would be a quick fix for the Red Devils and he'd have a similar impact to what Robin van Persie had post his 2012 move to Old Trafford.

Toney's future has been up in the air and Thomas Frank left the England international out of Brentford's squad for their opening Premier League game. The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance for his club this season. Chelsea, Arsenal, United, and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli are among clubs interested in Toney.

Deeney thinks the Red Devils should step up their pursuit of Toney. Speaking on Sky Sports News, he said (via Express):

Trending

"They need a striker, which is why I'm baffled they not going for Ivan Toney. That'd be a quick fix, like the (Robin) van Persie one, you just slot him in and it works."

Manchester United have Rasmus Hojlund and have signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna in the summer. However, both of them are very young and are not as experienced as Toney in English football.

Toney has so far scored 72 goals and provided 23 assists in 141 appearances for Brentford. He has scored 36 goals and provided 11 assists in 85 Premier League appearances. At 28, he looks like a striker who could guarantee 20 goals a season with proper service.

Manchester United, though, might need to pay around £50 million to sign Toney. He is currently in the final year of his Brentford contract.

Robin van Persie's impact at Manchester United

Robin van Persie joined Manchester United in 2012 after a stellar Arsenal stint. The Gunners fans lost their affection for the Dutch striker after he chose to join their direct rivals.

Van Persie, though, was crucial for the Red Devils and helped them win the Premier League title in 2012-13. The Dutchman scored 58 goals and provided 15 assists in 105 appearances for the Red Devils.

Van Persie scored 26 league goals and provided nine assists in 38 appearances in his first season at Manchester United. United won the Premier League title back from Manchester City and the 2012-13 triumph also marked their 20th EPL title in history.

Van Persie, though, grew up in English football with Arsenal. He scored 13 goals and provided 56 assists in 278 appearances for the north Londoners. Arsenal fans still have a bitter feeling toward Van Persie for his decision to join United.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback