“You were just thinking ‘wow’” – Gary Neville says Arsenal star ‘looked a level above’ after ‘magical’ display in 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Gary Neville was left extremely impressed by Gabriel Jesus' Arsenal debut in their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

The Gunners carried their excellent pre-season form into the new campaign as they secured a 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park thanks to a Gabriel Martinelli strike and a Marc Guehi own-goal.

Jesus made his Premier League bow for the Gunners following his summer move from Manchester City. Although the 25-year-old failed to find the back of the net, his overall play and workrate was enough to convince Neville that he would succeed at the Emirates Stadium.

The perfect start to 2022/23 Three points for The Arsenal.

The Brazilian international spent six seasons at City, but never truly nailed a first-team place down, even after legendary striker Sergio Aguero left the club. The former Manchester United captain told Sky Sports (as quoted by The Metro):

"Arsenal were absolutely electric up front in the first five or 10 minutes. You were just thinking “wow”, watching Jesus.

"We saw glimpses of it at Manchester City but we watching him tonight and it was magical. The runs he was making were absolutely brilliant. Jesus just looked a level above."

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher agreed with Neville's assessment, as he proclaimed:

"Jesus was excellent, he really was. He was so sharp, he was just electric. He did one run and I just couldn’t believe it. I was so glad I wasn’t playing against him. He was sensational in that first half."

Gabriel Jesus becomes the most picked player in Fantasy Premier League history! He's currently in 75% of squads

Gary Neville impressed by Arsenal's victory at Crystal Palace

The Gunners also played in the Premier League's opening fixture on a Friday night last season, where they were hammered 3-0 by newly promoted Brentford.

Only three of the squad that played a part in last year's game against the Bees started against Palace, with new signings Jesus and Zinchenko impressing. William Saliba also impressed on his long-awaited debut for the club, three years after he originally signed for the club.

Neville claimed that Arteta's side would have been delighted by the result and their performance in the London derby, as the pundit stated:

"I think Arsenal will be really pleased with that victory, especially after what happened in the first game last season [when they lost to Brentford].

"Crystal Palace threw everything at them but Arsenal withstood it. Arsenal’s defence stood up to it, the defenders did the job in the second half."

Mikel Arteta has won 50 league matches with Arsenal after 98 games in charge, making him the second-quickest manager to reach 50 top-flight wins for the Gunners, after Arsene Wenger.

