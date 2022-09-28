"You just want to see them leave that competition in the best way" - William Gallas makes interesting claim on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's chances at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former France international William Gallas has made some interesting claims regarding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Both legendary players have been poster boys for their respective countries Argentina and Portugal respectively for more than a decade and a half. However, neither of them have tasted success in the grandest tournament in world football yet.

This could potentially be the last World Cup for both players as they are at the dusk of their careers right now.

Former Chelsea defender Gallas has claimed that expectations will be huge from both players in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

We could finally end the debate If Portugal and Argentina win their groups we could see Ronaldo and Messi play each other in the World Cup final.We could finally end the debate If Portugal and Argentina win their groups we could see Ronaldo and Messi play each other in the World Cup final.We could finally end the debate 🐐 https://t.co/Gj0HIxeqq8

The Frenchman has insisted that the Paris Saint-Germain man will have an edge over his biggest competitor. This is because he believes Argentina is a better team compared to Portugal. He told Getting Casino:

"For everyone, it will be nice to see both players make a big impact. For the fans, people who love football, it will be great to see them on top. But it doesn't depend on the battle of individuals, it depends on the team. And it looks like Argentina have a better opportunity to go far."

Gallas has claimed that as a fan, he will hope that both players can leave the competition in the best way possible. He added:

"I hope we're going to see them in the spotlight. As a fan you just want to see them leave that competition in the best way."

Argentina are currently on a 35-match unbeaten run. Portugal, meanwhile, were beaten by Spain on September 27 in the UEFA Nations League.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would both want the World Cup depserately

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated football for a long time now, having won almost everything at club level as well as an individual.

They have won as many as 12 Ballon d'Ors between them, which speaks volumes regarding their excellence and consistency over the years.

Both have also successfully conquered their continent once as well, with Messi winning the Copa America in 2021 and Ronaldo winning the Euros in 2016.

However, success in the World cup has eluded both over the years.

Argentina came close in 2014 when they lost to Germany in the final, with Messi winning the Golden Ball.

The Argentine is 35 now, while Ronaldo is 37 which means that this could be the final attempt for the legendary duo to win the coveted trophy.

Regardless of whether they win the World Cup or not, they will both be remembered as two of the greatest of all time.

