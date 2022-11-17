"You knew you couldn’t sit there!" - Ex-England striker admits he didn't like going on international with golden generation

Former England international Gabriel Agbonlahor has opened up about the difficulties of playing for the Three Lions during his days.

Agbonlahor, who made just three caps for England throughout his career, stated that he did not feel welcomed into the squad back in 2008.

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via GiveMeSport), Agbonlahor revealed:

“When I got called into the England squad you had your Manchester United players all sat together. The same with Chelsea and Liverpool. Then you had your Middlesbrough, West Ham, Villa. We knew our place, the mid-table teams, on the end of the table in the canteen."

He added:

“There was this big, long, table – and you’d never sit on the left hand side of the table where you had Rooney, Beckham, Rio [Ferdinand], Terry, Ashley Cole, Michael Carrick. You knew you couldn’t sit there!”

Agbonlahor also stated that he did not like going on duty for England, adding:

“I just didn’t like it…Rio, JT, Ashley Cole, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard – these were elite players and you were sort of starstruck.”

The former Aston Villa man also shared his memories of midfielder David Beckham, who other players seemed to fear:

“David Beckham used to sit in the middle. He wouldn’t speak to anyone. He had his diary and he’d just keep himself to himself. I remember Phil Jagielka asked him a question about the Milan derby and he literally closed his book in disgust and was like: ‘Are you really asking me this?’"

He added:

“He didn’t want to talk to anyone. I said to Jagielka ‘you’re brave, you are, asking a question!'”

England prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup under Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate's squad has been more harmonious in recent times than the disunited team that Agbonlahor struggled with over a decade ago. Their current unity has likely been a factor in their recent improvements.

The Three Lions nearly won the 2020 Euros, losing in the final to Italy. They also reached the semi-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, they will be headed to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and hope to exceed expectations and go far in a competition for the elusive trophy. England fans will also hope that the harmony in the current squad will benefit the players and push them further in the tournament.

