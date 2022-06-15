"You know how difficult it is to replace top players" - Jose Enrique disagrees with Gabby Agbonlahor's suggestion to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Former Premier League stars Jose Enrique and Gabby Agbonlahor are in disagreement about Liverpool's potentially signing Leeds United winger Raphinha as Mohamed Salah's replacement.

Salah, 29, has been in red-hot form for Liverpool this past season, scoring 31 goals and contributing 16 assists in 51 appearances. He is currently tied to the Anfield side until next summer. However, there has been no progress in talks over a new deal between the player and the club.

As a result, the Reds have been linked with a move for Leeds United forward Raphinha. Sport (via Daily Star) reports that Jurgen Klopp's side has submitted a £60 million bid for the Brazilian winger.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Raphinha has the credentials to replace Salah at Anfield. He told Football Insider:

"I think he would be a good player for Liverpool. His better football is on the right and that position is taken up by Salah."

However, former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique disagreed, posting on his Instagram story in response (via HITC):

“Amigo, you (Agbonlahor) have been a striker yourself. You know how difficult it is to replace top players and one that is always available. And always gives you goals."

Raphinha had a fine season for Leeds, playing a pivotal role in the side's Premier League survival. The Brazilian managed 36 appearances, scoring 11 goals and contributing three assists.

Liverpool have already replaced Sadio Mane with a prolific striker

Sadio Mane looks to be heading out of Anfield.

Liverpool have sealed the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in a deal that could rise to £85 million.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker has been in remarkable form this past season, scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica. He is viewed as the replacement for Sadio Mane, who looks to be heading to the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Senegalese star has agreed to terms with Bayern. The Bavarians and the Reds, though, still need to come to an agreement over a deal.

Mane established himself as an Anfield hero during his six years at the club, winning the Premier League and the Champions League, among other honors.

The Mirror reports that the 30-year-old told his teammates he would look to leave Anfield following their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. He will leave after making 269 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side, scoring 120 goals and contributing 48 assists.

