“You know, I think that Messi guy might have a future” – US president Joe Biden sends out witty tweet to congratulate Argentina

US president Joe Biden made a witty remark that Lionel Messi 'might have a future' in football while congratulating his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Fernandez after their team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

La Albiceleste beat France 4-2 on penalties after the final finished 3-3 in regulation time to clinch their third title at the tournament, with Lionel Messi finally crowning his career with the ultimate prize in football.

Biden put out a congratulatory message for the people of Argentina and their president by retweeting a clip of Fernandez giving tribute to Messi's incredible run, while making a witty remark that he could 'have a future'.

The 46th US President wrote:

"Congratulations to you, Alberto, and to every Argentinian for yesterday’s hard-fought and well-deserved victory.

"You know, I think that Messi guy might have a future. [winky face emoji]"

Biden's tweet bamboozled a few supporters who felt the 80-year-old wasn't aware of Messi's prolific career, with one user asking:

"Might have a future?! What year do you think this is? 2004?"

Another Twitter account responded to him saying:

“It’s a joke. Did… did you not get that??”

Messi was front and center in Argentina's triumphant campaign in Qatar, scoring seven goals, including two in the final, and assisting three more to also win the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball.

Biden wasn't the only world leader to extend his congratulations to Argentina and their president. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished them on their victory while claiming that 'millions of Indian fans' of Albiceleste and Messi rejoiced with them.

In return, President Fernandez thanked PM Modi and the people of India for sharing their joy with them.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was in attendance at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday before standing on the podium during the prize distribution ceremony, also conveyed his greetings to the winners. He also lavished praise on Les Bleus for their 'combativeness' at the World Cup.

2022 FIFA World Cup triumph a poetic justice to Lionel Messi's extraordinary career

Argentina finally ended their 36-year wait to win a third FIFA World Cup title, but more importantly, though, Lionel Messi completed his trophy cabinet with the only major title that was missing so far.

The 35-year-old has long been a part of the 'greatest of all time' debate with Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, Pele etc., with many feeling that he must win the World Cup to win the discourse outright.

Now that he has fulfilled that condition too, the debate has drawn to a close. Lionel Messi is the greatest football of all time, surely?

