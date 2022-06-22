"You know it's juice for you, Mayor of Manchester" - Simon Jordan hits out at Manchester United legend Gary Neville's tweet about the Glazers

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has hit out at Gary Neville for claiming Manchester United's owners should not take dividends from the club this year. Jordan went on to mockingly call the former footballer and prominent broadcaster the 'Mayor of Manchester.'

Neville wants United's owners, the Glazers, to invest money into the team this year and believes they should not be taking the money out. The Red Devils legend tweeted:

"The Glazer Family should NOT be taking £11m in dividends this Friday. It isn't right with the investment needed in the team, stadium and training ground. The clubs cash position is low compared to previous years. An announcement is needed to halt it for the next 3 years minimum."

Gary Neville @GNev2 The Glazer Family should NOT be taking £11m in dividends this Friday. It isn’t right with the investment needed in the team,stadium and training ground. The clubs cash position is low compared to previous years. An announcement is needed to halt it for the next 3 years minimum. The Glazer Family should NOT be taking £11m in dividends this Friday. It isn’t right with the investment needed in the team,stadium and training ground. The clubs cash position is low compared to previous years. An announcement is needed to halt it for the next 3 years minimum.

Jordan was not happy with the claims and even hit out at Neville for suggesting the idea. He also questioned whether the former footballer was a financial analyst and said on talkSPORT:

"So he's a balance sheet analyst now is he? I think you can point it out if you want to. What are you pointing it out for? You're doing so because you know its currency, you know its juice for you, Mayor of Manchester."

Gary Neville @GNev2 @talkSPORT He really doesn’t know Manchester United’s current financial predicament does he @talkSPORT He really doesn’t know Manchester United’s current financial predicament does he 😂

Neville was not pleased with the comments and hit back with a tweet:

"He really doesn't know Manchester United's current financial predicament does he"

Gary Neville on Manchester United owners

Neville has constantly been taking shots at the Glazers and has asked them multiple times to invest more money into the club. He spoke about it on Overlap recently and said:

"Number one, they've got to stop taking the dividends out of the club if they want to reset the culture. When the owners are pulling money out of the club at the expense of a successful team, it's a bad message from the very top."

Manchester United are set for a new era starting this summer with Erik ten Hag taking over. The Red Devils are reportedly planning for the long term with the Dutchman but need to back him in the transfer market. They are yet to sign a player this summer despite being linked with multiple big names.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far