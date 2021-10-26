"You know Naby Keita is going to come off worse" - Don Hutchinson hits out at Manchester United's Paul Pogba for 'coward's tackle'

Former Premier League star Don Hutchinson has slammed Manchester United's Paul Pogba for what he labeled a 'coward's tackle' on Naby Keita. Pogba lunged in late and ended up injuring Keita during the Red Devils' 5-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend.

Paul Pogba was left on the bench once again by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during Manchester United's loss to Liverpool on Sunday (October 24). The Red Devils were 4-0 down when Solskjaer decided to bring on Pogba as a second-half substitute.

The Frenchman spent fifteen minutes on the field during which he gave the ball away in the lead-up to Liverpool's fifth goal. Pogba then received a straight red card for a horrendous tackle on Naby Keita. Don Hutchinson has slammed Pogba for the tackle on the Liverpool midfielder.

"When we say cowards' tackle, a tackle between two players when they go 50-50 and anything can happen. The coward's tackle is when you go in on the side, because you're taking your body, your face, your chest, everything out of the equation of getting injured and you know that Naby Keita is going to come off worse," Hutchinson told Premier League productions.

The Frenchman has been slammed in recent weeks for his inconsistent performances for Manchester United.

Pogba also criticized his team-mates and the club after their 4-2 loss to Leicester in the Premier League last week. His words ultimately meant the 28-year-old was demoted to the bench for the Red Devils' 3-2 victory over Atalanta.

The former Juventus star's dismal cameo against Liverpool has resulted in fans and pundits demanding he be sold by Manchester United. Pogba was heavily linked with a move to Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG this summer.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, however, opted to stay at Manchester United. Pogba has less than a year remaining on his current contract with the 20-time Premier League champions. He has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

Manchester United could look to sell Paul Pogba in January after his recent dip in form

Paul Pogba has been poor in recent weeks.

Paul Pogba's desire, willingness to do the dirty work and attitude have come into question in recent weeks. The criticism has come on the back of a string of poor performances by Pogba for Manchester United. The Frenchman is also yet to sign a new contract with the club and could therefore be sold in January.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a top-quality defensive midfielder. The club could use the money from the potential sale of Pogba to fund a move for one of their top targets during the winter transfer window.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom More needs to be made of the Pogba challenge on Keita. It was an absolute vile tackle when United were 5-0 down. If Keita's foot is planted he breaks his leg. The FA need to add a lot more games onto his ban. Reckless More needs to be made of the Pogba challenge on Keita. It was an absolute vile tackle when United were 5-0 down. If Keita's foot is planted he breaks his leg. The FA need to add a lot more games onto his ban. Reckless https://t.co/fMSXeoZojt

The Red Devils have been linked with multiple defensive midfielders over the last few months. The names on the list include Wolves' Ruben Neves, Brighton & Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma and AS Monaco youngster Aurelien Tchouameni.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra