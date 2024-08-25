“You know what he is saying there?" - Tim Sherwood has surprise theory to why Leandro Trossard did not celebrate during Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood has provided his take on Leandro Trossard's lack of celebration after scoring in Arsenal's 2-0 win against Aston Villa. The Gunners needed their Belgian substitute to come off the bench and provide inspiration in Saturday's Premier League match (August 24).

With the game tied at 0-0, Mikel Arteta brought Trossard on for Gabriel Martinelli in the 65th minute after the Brazilian failed to make much of his minutes in the second half. Just two minutes after setting foot on the pitch, the former Brighton man stroked the ball into the bottom corner from Bukayo Saka's cut-back to give his team the lead.

However, Trossard didn't celebrate much and gazed into the crowd following his strike. Theorizing about why he did so, Sherwood said (via The Boot Room):

"You know what he is saying there? What have I got to do? I am the man. I always affect it. What on earth have I got to do to start in this football match?"

Trossard hasn't started any of Arsenal's first two Premier League matches of the new season, with Martinelli being preferred in that position. However, the Brazilian's place isn't guaranteed as we saw the 29-year-old displace his younger teammate on the left flank last season.

After Trossard's goal in this game, Thomas Partey made sure of the points by bagging a second in the 77th minute. It will be interesting to see who starts on the left wing for the Gunners when they face Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on August 31.

Leandro Trossard explain his muted celebrations after scoring for Arsenal against Aston Villa

Leandro Trossard

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard seemingly hinted at the fact that his muted celebrations after scoring against Aston Villa were because he did not start the match.

When asked about this post-match, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta also stated that the player's selection in the first XI could have to do with this reaction. Speaking to Sky Sports about this celebration, Trossard said (via talkSPORT):

"Everyone wants to start and play games, it's nice to help the team and score goals. There are so many emotions. When you score, it's like you don't know what is happening."

Trossard has made 70 appearances for Arsenal so far, bagging 19 goals and 12 assists since joining the club from Brighton in January 2023 for a reported £27 million. During his time at the Emirates, he's also played as a false number nine and an attacking midfielder.

