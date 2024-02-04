"You know what? Love it" - Roy Keane impressed with Manchester United star's decision-making in West Ham win

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has lavished praise on striker Rasmus Hojlund for his decision-making and 'brilliant' strike against West Ham United on Sunday (February 5).

Erik ten Hag's side put on one of their best performances of the season in the Premier League, with birthday boy Hojlund opening the scoring at Old Trafford in the 23rd minute with a sumptuous weaker-foot strike.

That was added to by Alejandro Garnacho, who scored either side of the break, to put the game beyond West Ham. With their second straight league win, Ten Hag's side have moved up to sixth in the standings with 38 points from 23 games, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, who lost 3-1 at Arsenal later in the day.

Analysing the quality of Hojlund's strike, Keane said (as per TBR):

“This is really good, this is what the games about, do you know what? Love it. You think he’s going to, he goes onto his weaker side. ... I don’t mind that from a striker when he just produces moments because that’s what the game is about.

“You know, West Ham have been very much in the game, but that’s what you want from your top strikers, that moment of quality and the power of the shot. He’s obviously got a lot of confidence. He’s on a good run, brilliant goal.”

Hojlund has now scored four times in his last four league games.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund explains goal celebration against West Ham

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has explained his unique goal celebration after opening the scoring against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Dane celebrated his strike in front of the East Stand, using his left leg as an imaginary guitar, enthraling the Old Trafford faithful. The birthday boy told his club's website that he did it at the behest of a friend in Denmark.

"When I was with my friends in the summer, they told me I should do it, and I hadn't done it. He (my friend) reminded me. We had this short spell when I was in Denmark, and he reminded me I should do it.

"It stuck with me, and I just thought I would give it a chance. I am not even lying, I got (a guitar) as a Christmas gift, but I haven't used it yet. Let's see. Maybe (I'll start playing the guitar)."

Manchester United next face Aston Villa away in the league on Saturday (February 11).

