"You leave him with the space one against one, he’s going to destroy you" - Arteta makes big claim about Arsenal signing Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has issued a warning to defenders facing his new signing, Viktor Gyokeres. The Spaniard claims that the striker would 'destroy' anyone who gives him space, as he will shoot at every chance.
Speaking to the media after Arsenal's win over Athletic Bilbao, Arteta heaped praise on Gyokeres and said that it was no coincidence that the striker had scored 97 goals for Sporting CP in the last two seasons. He believes that the Swedish star's movement in the final third will also create a lot of space for his other attackers and said (via GOAL):
"That's his nature. I think everything that he does - his movement, the way he times his runs, the way he predicts the next move, where the space can be and where the ball is going to land, that's the instinct that he has. That's why he's scored so many goals in the last few seasons, so that's not a coincidence, it's his ability and he's constantly looking for it."
"I think he pins both centre-backs. He's a player that, when you leave him with the space one against one, he's going to destroy you. So he's going to create a lot of space as well for us and there is the moment that, in any situation, there is a player there that can score a goal."
Arsenal were keen on signing a striker this summer and agreed a €73.5 million deal with Sporting CP to sign Gyokeres. He opened the scoring in the 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, in the Emirates Cup.
Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal star to play alongside Viktor Gyokeres
Mikel Arteta believes the signing of Viktor Gyokeres does not push Kai Havertz to the Arsenal bench. He claimed that the two players can do well together on the pitch and said after the Emirates Cup win (via GOAL):
"They can play together. Kai can play in different positions, as well. I think it elevates the quality in the squad, the goal threat that we have in the team, the options that we have to change and provide oppositions with a lot of problems. It is great to see both of them scoring, both of them in such good form and it's a good problem to have."
Arsenal next face Manchester United in the first Premier League match of the season. The Gunners have finished trophyless in the last five seasons under Mikel Arteta and are hoping to end the drought this season.