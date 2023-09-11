"You let a 5"7, 5"4 man score a header" - Cristiano Ronaldo superfan IShowSpeed trolls 'lazy' Rio Ferdinand for letting Lionel Messi score against him

YouTube sensation and Cristiano Ronaldo superfan IShowSpeed jokingly gave Rio Ferdinand tips on how to better defend against Lionel Messi.

The unlikely duo sat down and rewatched a clip of Ferdinand being beaten to a header by Messi. It was the Barcelona hero's iconic goal in the 2008-09 UEFA Champions League final. The Blaugrana beat Manchester United 2-0 on the night at the Stadio Olimpico.

IShowSpeed trolled the Red Devils legend by telling him he was lazy when trying to defend against the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. He said (via his official YouTube channel):

"You were lazy, you were probably tired. You were just wanting to get the game other with."

Ferdinand gave a serious response in which he explained how he often reflected on that defeat to Barcelona during his career:

"I was gambling at that point. That's one of the moments in my career that's lasted longest in my mind. We lost that final, the Champions League final. I came on here to enjoy myself and you pull this s*** up."

The American YouTuber gave a hilarious response by alluding to his admiration for Lionel Messi's longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo:

"I mean as a Ronaldo fan you let Messi score so I had to point that out. Why are you letting Messi score? You sat there, you let a 5"7 man, 5"4 man score a header on you bro. You're better than that, that's why I'm bringing it up!"

IShowSpeed participated in the Sidemen Charity game on Saturday (September 9). He was given a golden opportunity to score his first goal in the series but he missed a penalty in a comical fashion.

Ferdinand hit back at him by bringing this up:

"You missed a penalty"

The 18-year-old then replied:

"What's worse chat, missing a penalty or letting Messi score?"

Lionel Messi's goal against Manchester United is one of the greatest in Champions League history. The leap and finish were sublime but it was also astounding that he managed to beat Ferdinand to the ball.

It was one of 129 Champions League goals he scored during his time playing in Europe. He won the competition four times for Barca and is now playing in the MLS with Inter Miami.

Rio Ferdinand urges fans to admire both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is one that is unlikely to ever end. It has become one of football's most asked questions regarding which of the legendary duo is the greatest.

However, Ferdinand gave his take on the debate and he advised fans to just admire both for the iconic talents they are. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It’s like [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo. Why do we have to choose? Why is it always that we’ve got to choose? When it’s greatness vs greatness, you’ve just got to respect it. I love them both for different reasons."

Ferdinand played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford and saw the early stages of the Portuguese great's development. The famous No.7 bagged 118 goals in his first six-season spell with the Red Devils and won the Champions League.

However, it was at Real Madrid where Cristiano Ronaldo became one of the all-time greats. He bagged 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games across competitions. He won four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and two Spanish Super Cups.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi created history of his own at Barcelona during that time and they clashed in the 2009 Champions League final. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner ended his spell at Camp Nou with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games. He won 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies, and eight Spanish Super Cups.