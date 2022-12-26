Brentford supporters targeted England striker Harry Kane with “you let your country down” chants during their side’s Boxing Day Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday. The 29-year-old was also on the receiving end of chants like “You’re just a s*** Ivan Toney” from the away supporters during the 2-2 draw.

Kane missed a crucial penalty in the 2-1 quarterfinal loss to France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Kane scored past club teammate Hugo Lloris from the spot to draw England level but blasted over the bar after Olivier Giroud restored France’s lead.

Despite the chants from the Brentford fans, Kane was able to score his team's first goal in their 2-2 draw against Brentford. He headed in the ball to bring the score to 2-1, before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalized for Tottenham. Brentford had previously taken a 2-0 lead with goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney.

During the first half, Kane had a difficult time making an impact on the game. The forward only touched the ball 18 times, with only goalkeeper Fraser Forster, having fewer touches. Despite the challenges, Kane was able to score a beautiful header that helped his team come back and earn a point in the second half.

Before the clash, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte stated that he was not concerned about the forward's mental state (via Sport Bible):

"We are talking about a world-class striker, I am not worried about it. I saw him these two days with us, [he is] very well. Football is this: you can have an exciting moment and also have a moment when you are disappointed.

"He missed the second penalty, but he scored the first. When I was a player I never missed a penalty because I didn’t [take a] kick. Never. I was a real disaster. But I still lost a final with a penalty [shootout] against Brazil."

Tottenham Hotspur and other clubs have minimal interest in Memphis Depay: Fabrizio Romano

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur does not have a strong interest in acquiring Barcelona forward Memphis Depay. While Spurs are among the clubs that have been linked with the Netherlands international, Romano reports that there are currently no significant developments in this regard.

90min reported that several Premier League teams, including Tottenham, Manchester United, and Arsenal, are considering signing Memphis Depay. It is claimed that these teams have even spoken with the 28-year-old's representatives.

Although these rumors have persisted between Spurs and Depay, Romano has stated that there has been little activity surrounding the Barcelona player's future.Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

“At the moment, from what I’m told, there are many rumours but nothing concrete, not with Tottenham or with any other club. Everything is so calm around Memphis Depay.”

Depay's contract with Barcelona expires next summer, so it is possible that a team may be able to acquire him at a low cost during the upcoming transfer window as Barcelona looks to generate some income from the sale of the attacker.

