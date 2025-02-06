“You have no life” - Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on how his friends react to his obsession over training, says they are ‘true’ with such claims

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he is obsessed with training, and his friends mock him for it. He claims that they ridicule him by saying he has 'no life' and he surprisingly believes it is true to an extent.

Speaking to Canal 11, Ronaldo stated he still likes to train but not like when he was in his 20s. He said (via Daily Mail):

"If you say to me 'do you still like training?' I still like training. Is it the same as I felt when I was 20? No, it's not the same. But I still feel the passion. Of doing a finishing training, of being there competing with others, left foot, right foot. I still like it. And it's strange, there are a lot of my friends who say 'you have no life'. It's true, but I like it. I know it will end. In a year, or two, or three. I don't know. And I don't care either."

Cristiano Ronaldo has repeatedly stated that Al Nassr is his final club. He is also inching closer to the 1000-goal target he has set for himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he is the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Spanish television show El Chiringuito earlier this week and claimed that he was the GOAT footballer. He stated that there was no better player and added that he was the complete player.

He said (via ESPN):

"Who's the best goal scorer in history? It's about numbers. Full stop. Who's the player in history who's scored most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks? I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I'm in the top 10 goal scorers with their left foot in history. And with my head, and with my right foot, and penalties. All of them.

"I'm talking about numbers. I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong. One thing is taste -- if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that -- but saying Ronaldo isn't complete... I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart."

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final months of his contract at Al Nassr and is in talks over a new deal. He turned 40 on Wednesday, February 5.

