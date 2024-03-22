"You would like to see him on the field" - Rasmus Hojlund gives his take on Erik ten Hag's decision to bench 'class' Manchester United star

Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund has weighed in on Christian Eriksen's frustrations with his lack of game time under Erik ten Hag.

Eriksen has lost his place in Ten Hag's starting lineup and has become a bit-part player at Old Trafford. The veteran midfielder has started nine of 16 league games with one goal and one assist.

The 32-year-old will hope to be given a starting berth for Denmark when they face Switzerland in a friendly tomorrow (March 23). He's linked up with his national team and Hojlund for the international break.

Hojlund was asked about Eriksen's situation at Manchester United and compared it to his time at FC Copenhagen. He told Danish outlet TV2:

"I myself have sat on the bench for Copenhagen, so I know what that means. But he holds his head high and he is a class player. There is absolutely no doubt about that."

Eriksen came on in the 80th minute of Manchester United's thrilling 4-3 (a.e.t) win against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals (March 17).

Hojlund touched on that outing while admitting that it was for Ten Hag to decide whether his compatriot should be a regular starter:

"It was good he got some minutes against Liverpool. I think he did really well when he came on. He is a good player, so you would like to see him on the field, but we have many good players. So it must be the coach's decision whether he plays or not."

Eriksen spoke about the situation earlier this week and admitted he'd voiced his concerns to Ten Hag regarding his lack of minutes. He said (via Metro):

"I have had a conversation with Erik about being unhappy with the situation and wanting to play as much as possible."

Reports claim that Eriksen is considering leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season. He has just over a year left on his contract with the Red Devils.

Manchester United agree with Denmark regarding Hojlund's game time on international duty

Kasper Hjulmand is free to use Rasmus Hojlund against Switzerland.

Hojlund, 21, has just returned from a muscular injury and Manchester United are wary of his participation during the international break. Denmark face Switzerland and the Faroe Islands (March 26) in friendlies.

The Red Devils frontman sat out four of his club's last outings across competitions with the fitness issue. But, he has United's green light to earn at least his 11th cap for his national team,.

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand claims they and Manchester United have found an agreement (via The Mirror):

"We have an agreement with United about the total amount of playing time in the two matches. He plays from the start against Switzerland and there are no restrictions on how much he can play in that match. Then we'll see what happens after that match."

Hojlund has shone at Manchester United this season and has been vital for Ten Hag. He's posted 13 goals and two assists in 31 games across competitions since arriving from Atalanta last summer for £72 million.