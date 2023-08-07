"You don't live here no more" - Fans react hilariously as Duncan Watmore forgets he isn't a Middlesbrough player after Millwall substitution

Duncan Watmore forgot he no longer plays for Middlesbrough during Millwall's 1-0 Championship win over Boro on Saturday (August 5), leaving fans in stitches.

Millwall got their 2023-24 season off to a winning start, beating Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium. A 79th-minute goal from English teenager Romain Esse sealed all three points for the visitors, who became one of nine Championship teams to win their opening game.

Watmore, 29, was among those who started for the Lions, playing alongside Casper De Norre and Billy Mitchell in midfield. The Manchester-born attacker produced an impressive performance in the middle of the park before being replaced by eventual goalscorer Esse.

Incidentally, Saturday's game marked Watmore's first game against Middlesbrough since swapping them for the Bermondsey outfit in January. He appeared to forget that he no longer played for Michael Carrick's side as he walked towards the Boro dugout when he was substituted.

Although the former Sunderland star attempted to brush off the gaffe, it did not go unnoticed by fans on social media. Millwall's Twitter account was quick to aim a dig at the player, tweeting:

"Oh dear... That's a fine, Dunc (Duncan Watmore)!"

Players and staff from both clubs saw the funny side of things, but it did not prevent Watmore from being mercilessly trolled on social media, with one fan tweeting:

"'You don't live here no more!!'"

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

Red Bee @OneRedBee @secondtierpod @staylor234 Style it out but the lads have noticed lol

Jacob Moore @JacobMo33024038 @secondtierpod Yeah we’ve seen this like 10 times on other accounts now so no need to beg for more clicks

Nick @Nick_NE @secondtierpod This is the absolute best!!!

How did Duncan Watmore fare for Millwall against Middlesbrough?

Duncan Watmore produced a decent performance in midfield for Millwall in their Championship opener, earning a 7.1 rating on Sofascore. He completed two of four dribbles he attempted and had two shots blocked. The attacker also registered 33 touches of the ball.

Watmore completed 14 passes with 54% accuracy. Despite the low success rate, he made three key passes and created two goalscoring chances, which was the most in the game. Only Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney played more key passes (4).

Although the former England U21 international did not contribute much in defense, he won two of nine duels he competed in. It's worth noting that he gave away possession 17 times. Only four players across both teams conceded possession more often.

Watmore will, nevertheless, be delighted to have helped Millwall get their season off to a winning start. It remains to be seen if he starts in the Lions' EFL Cup first-round tie against Reading on Tuesday (August 8).