“You’ll be the best player in history” - Diego Maradona’s emotional message to Lionel Messi resurfaces ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina legend Diego Maradona's heartfelt message to Lionel Messi has reemerged ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. The 1986 World Cup winner, who sadly passed away in November 2020, wished his fellow countryman the very best in his career.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk "Hello Lio.. I want to say that I love you very much and you are breaking it. You will be the best player in history when you finish your career. You had fun today, today you kept doing what you're doing. Be happy with your family, love you Lio."



Argentina are set to lock horns with France in the finale of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on 18 December. Both national sides have had great campaigns in this edition of the tournament. La Albiceleste secured statement victories over the likes of the Netherlands and Croatia, while Les Bleus defeated England and Morocco in their run to the final.

Lionel Messi has had arguably one of his best runs in the FIFA World Cup bar the 2014 edition, where Argentina lost to Germany in the final. Since his World Cup debut in 2006, the Argentine captain has racked up 11 goals in total, of which five have been scored this year.

Lionel Messi has grabbed crucial goals this tournament, including one each in the Round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals. Ahead of a highly anticipated encounter between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Kylian Mbappe's France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, Maradona's prior comments have resurfaced. He said (via @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter):

Lionel Scaloni insists 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina is 'more than Lionel Messi vs Mbappe'

With Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Messi and Mbappe set to face off in the FIFA World Cup final, many perceive it as a matchup between the two world-class footballers. It may well be the Argentine captain's last shot at lifting the prestigious international trophy, as he confirmed that this World Cup would be his last.

However, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni believes that the final is more than just Messi and Mbappe. He said (via the Daily Mail):

"To stop Mbappe you need a collective effort. But France is more than just Mbappe. We need to focus on making a good game collectively. Sunday's game is much more than Lionel Messi against Mbappe, it's Argentina against France, it goes beyond that."

He added:

"We both have the necessary weapons so that the game can be decided by other players and not necessarily the two of them. Let's hope it falls on our side, but there are plenty of players who can decide the game."

