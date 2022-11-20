“You’ll find out in the end” – Youssoufa Moukoko drops hint on future amid transfer rumors linking him with Liverpool and Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund's teenage talent Youssoufa Moukoko has dropped a hint about his future amid transfer links to Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 17-year-old has proved himself to be one of the hottest prospects in Germany. He has scored six goals and provided six assists in 22 games.

He has attracted interest from the Reds and the Red Devils. The fact that his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season has raised speculations of a potential move away from Dortmund in the January transfer window.

The teenager is currently in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Germany. While addressing speculations of a transfer to Liverpool or Manchester United, he said (via Liverpool Echo):

“I haven’t spoken to Hansi Flick about it at all yet. But then again, we’re not at BVB, we’re here with the national team at a World Cup. I feel very comfortable in Dortmund, I feel the confidence of the coach. You’ll find out in the end whether I decide to stay or not.”

With Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club looking dull, Erik ten Hag could very well pursue the signing of an attacker in January.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire named the best game of his World Cup career

Manchester United's Harry Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire recently named England's 2-1 win against Tunisia in the 2018 edition of the World Cup as his best memory of the tournament.

The 29-year-old defender said (via the club's official website):

“Yeah, [it was] an amazing time in my career, [It was] a time where I probably took the next step in terms of playing in the big games, in the big matches. [The] Tunisia game, the first game of the tournament, is always one that I really remember well. We know how important the first game is: get the three points and it sets you off nicely. And to do it in the last minute and for me to get an assist for it as well [was amazing].

He further added:

“But it was a great memory all the way through [the 2018 World Cup]. I think the fans [and] the atmosphere that it was creating in the country was amazing to see.”

