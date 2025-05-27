“You’ll never walk alone” - Jurgen Klopp expresses shock and devastation through message after car rams into fans during Liverpool trophy parade

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has expressed his shock at the event that took place during the club's trophy parade on Monday. The Reds' trophy parade was suspended after a car was driven straight through the crowd during the parade.
Klopp, who was present at the parade, took to his social media to share his thoughts on what transpired during the parade. He shared that he was praying for the affected persons along with his family, and ended his message with the club's slogan.
"My family and I are shocked and devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You'll never walk alone."
At around 6pm UK time, reports emerged of an incident at Water Street in the Liverpool city center, with emergency services immediately deployed. A car had been driven through the crowd with 47 people hurt in the incident, 20 of whom had to receive attention in a hospital. Two of the victims sustained serious injuries in the incident, as well.
Merseyside Police have since effected an arrest, with a 53-year-old male British national in custody for the attack on the fans. The incident took place after the team buses conveying the Liverpool players and staff had gone on ahead.
Liverpool celebrated their 20th Premier League title and their first since 2020, having racked up 84 points this season. They finished ten points ahead of nearest rivals Arsenal, winning 25 of their 38 league games in the 2024-25 season. A number of people connected to the club, including legends such as Jamie Carragher and other Premier League sides, have expressed their support to the club.
Liverpool likely to hand hardly-used number to German star: Reports
Liverpool are likely to give incoming midfielder Florian Wirtz the number 27 shirt upon his arrival at Anfield this summer, as per reports. The Germany international is expected to join the Premier League champions, having expressed his desire to sign for them.
GiveMeSport reports that Wirtz is set to follow in the footsteps of Darwin Nunez and Divock Origi in sporting the number 27 shirt for the Reds. The 22-year-old has previously worn the number, doing so at the start of his first-team career at Bayer Leverkusen.
Florian Wirtz is set to cost over €100 million, with negotiations taking place between the Reds and their German counterparts over a fee. He will not be taking the number ten shirt in Arne Slot's side, as Alexis Mac Allister currently dons the number.