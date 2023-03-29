"You'll see, I want to unwind this" - Brazilian singer Naldo confirms he's devising a plan to make Cristiano Ronaldo move to shock club

Brazilian singer Naldo Benny has revealed that he's working on making Cristiano Ronaldo join Rio de Janeiro club CR Flamengo after being introduced to the Portuguese icon by Marcelo.

Ronaldo moved away from European football for the first time and joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December. Al-Aalami made him the highest-paid player in the world to convince him to move to Saudi Arabia.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has hit the ground running at Al-Nassr, grabbing nine goals and two assists in eight Saudi Pro League games. The Riyadh-based club are positive that they will reap the rewards of having him in their ranks for the years to come, as he is contracted to them till 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Mrsool Park is regarded as a massive coup for not only Rudi Garcia's side but also the entire Saudi Pro League. Clubs in the division are hopeful that more elite players will be inspired to move to the Middle East in the near future.

However, Naldo is devising a plan to lure the former Real Madrid superstar away from Al-Nassr. The Brazilian singer has confirmed that he's determined to facilitate a deal between the 38-year-old and Flamengo. He said on the Denilson Show podcast (via TNT Sports):

"Marcelo, who is my partner, introduced me to Cristiano Ronaldo. I am preparing to try to bring him to Flamengo. You will see, I want to unwind this. No one knew about it, I'm talking about it now."

Naldo, who claimed he knew Ronaldo through former Real Madrid defender Marcelo, appeared to be serious about his promise. However, his claim was laughed off by others on the podcast. Football content creator Duda Garbia addressed the singer's statement on Instagram:

"Not even he believes it.. ... and his wife is laughing on the side! The genius of entertainment!"

It remains to be seen if Naldo stays true to his words and convinces Ronaldo to join Flamengo.

Cristiano Ronaldo impressed for Portugal during international break

Cristiano Ronaldo saw his influence in the Portugal national team diminish during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Then manager Fernando Santos left him on the bench for the two knockout games.

However, new head coach Roberto Martinez reinstated the forward into the start line-up in Portugal's last two games. Ronaldo marked the start of the Spaniard's tenure by grabbing braces against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

Poll : 0 votes