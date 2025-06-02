"You'll see on the pitch" - New signing Dean Huijsen makes confident claim on Xabi Alonso's plans at Real Madrid

Real Madrid's fresh signing Dean Huijsen has expressed confidence that Los Blancos' new project under Xabi Alonso would be seen on the pitch. The Spaniard also revealed that Madrid's new boss wants him to help facilitate the rapid movement of the ball from defence to attack going forward.

In a press interview with Diario AS, Huijsen spoke about his discussion with Xabi Alonso. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

“Xabi Alonso? We talked a little about the team and what he had in mind, and the project. We want to start winning again, and we’re sure we will. I think I'm a center back with good footwork, he wants me to help the team when getting the ball out.”

He was then asked:

"Did Xabi Alonso go into detail on the plan?"

Huijsen replied:

"That’s private. You’ll see on the pitch.”

Last term, Los Merengues battled with the fitness of their defenders, particularly in the centre-back region. This prompted them to occasionally deploy Aurélien Tchouaméni, who's a midfielder, to the centre-back area.

Thus, having sealed Huijsen’s reported £50 million transfer from Bournemouth, the Spanish defender is anticipated to solidify Madrid's backline. As a centre-back with a towering height of 1.97 meters, Huijsen could easily help Madrid's defence avert aerial threats.

Huijsen's ability to also hold onto and advance with the ball arguably soothes Alonso's system of defensive play. Last term, Huijsen delivered five goal contributions in 36 outings for the Cherries (Bournemouth).

“I want to play with the best players" - Dean Huijsen on joining Real Madrid

Spain v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg Two - Source: Getty

New Real Madrid signing Dean Huijsen has revealed that he's eager to play with the best players. He also named Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe as some of the present best players in the football world.

In an interview with Diario AS, the Spaniard revealed (via Madrid Xtra on X):

“I want to play with the best players. Mbappé Vini Jr, Rodrygo, and Bellingham, all of those in attack, are some of the best there is.”

In Real Madrid's centre-back, Huijsen will join the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Raul Asencio, and David Alaba. It remains to be seen if he would walk straight into the starting XI under Alonso's managerial reign next term.

