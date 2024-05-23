"You made history" – Barcelona superstar sends heartfelt message to Real Madrid star Toni Kroos after retirement news

Barcelona superstar Marc-Andre ter Stegen has hailed Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos following the latter's surprise decision to retire from football earlier this week.

On Tuesday (May 21), Kroos took to Instagram and stated that he will hang up his boots after the conclusion of the UEFA European Championship this year. The 34-year-old German wrote in an emotional post:

"I will never forget the successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone who welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But especially, I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and love from the first day until the last."

Kroos, who helped Barcelona's arch-rivals lift four league titles, added:

"At the same time, this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro Championship. As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level."

Ter Stegen, who will represent Germany at the Euros, lavished praise on Kroos for his great career. The Barcelona star wrote on Instagram:

"Congratulations on your great career Toni! You made history and can be very very proud of what you achieved throughout these years. Big hug and see you soon with the national team for the last dance."

Kroos, who is a Bayern Munich youth product, replied to Ter Stegen:

"Thank you Marc Andi 😀❤️"

Kroos, who is likely to start for Germany in their Euros opener against Scotland on June 14, will next be in action for Real Madrid against Real Betis this Saturday. He will then face Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1.

Endrick reveals why he joined Real Madrid over other European teams like Barcelona

During a chat with Diario AS, Los Blancos-bound forward Endrick was queried why he snubbed other clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He replied (h/t X/@theMadridZone):

"It wasn't a choice. Real Madrid was always a dream. I didn't have to choose anything, I just realized a dream."

Endrick, who will join Real Madrid in a potential €72 million move this summer, has scored 21 goals in 80 appearances for Palmeiras so far.

A left-footed attacker blessed with dribbling and finish, the 17-year-old has bagged two goals in four matches for Brazil men's national team.