"You made the King cry"- Liverpool legend reveals the moment Mohamed Salah had Kenny Dalglish in tears

Liverpool have had countless legends in their storied history, but few can match the standards Sir Kenneth Dalglish, Steven Gerrard and Mohamed Salah have set over the years.

The trio are the poster boys of three trophy-laden eras at Liverpool. Dalglish's nickname, 'King', is by no means an oversell. He won six league titles and three European Cups, among other trophies, during his 13-year spell as a player.

He also won 11 domestic trophies in his two managerial spells at the club. Gerrard, meanwhile, is third on Liverpool's all-time appearance list with 710 senior appearances across competitions to his name.

While Gerrard not winning a Premier League title remains one of the greatest tragedies for Reds fans, he won every other major trophy in club football as a player.

One season wonder you know... Top scorers in the top 5 leagues since 2017/18 season:176 - Lewandowski143 - Messi136 - Mbappe136 - Immobile127 - SALAHOne season wonder you know... Top scorers in the top 5 leagues since 2017/18 season: 176 - Lewandowski 🇵🇱143 - Messi 🇦🇷136 - Mbappe 🇫🇷136 - Immobile 🇮🇹127 - SALAH 🇪🇬One season wonder you know... https://t.co/4Fxc0mHuyB

Two years after his departure, the Reds signed Mohamed Salah from AS Roma, and the rest, as they say, is history. He kickstarted an era where Liverpool won every major trophy in club football under manager Jurgen Klopp.

'The Egyptian King', as he is fondly referred to by his team's fans, recently became the club's all-time Premier League top goalscorer (129 goals). One of the biggest moments of his career came in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

He scored a penalty in the second minute of the game as the Reds went on to win 2-0 and lift their first trophy in seven years. Gerrard, while conversing with Salah in a recent LFCTV interview titled 'When Stevie met Salah' (h/t Tribuna), revealed that Salah's goal had Dalglish in tears.

He said:

"I just went as a fan to enjoy it. The club invited me, and that goal made Kenny Dalglish cry. So always remember that you made the King cry – the King made the King cry."

Liverpool boss 'proud' of Mohamed Salah overtaking Robbie Fowler's Premier League goals record

Mohamed Salah scored his 128th and 129th Premier League goals for Liverpool in his team's 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United on 5 March.

He overtook Robbie Fowler's tally of 128 goals in the Premier League and is now the club's all-time leading goal-scorer in the competition. The Egyptian icon did it in 61 fewer games (205) as compared to the man Liverpool fans call 'the God' (266).

Speaking after his team's win at Anfield, manager Jurgen Klopp said (h/t Official club website):

"Mo Salah achieved tonight something really, really special – we should not forget that just because we are used to him scoring a lot of goals. Very special, very special player, very special boy and should be really proud of that. We saw what a positive result can do to the boys."

