"You made your mark in everyone's life" - Argentine TV reporter gives emotional speech to Lionel Messi after booking 2022 FIFA World Cup final spot 

Argentine TV reporter Sofia Martinez dedicated an emotional speech to Lionel Messi after he helped his nation book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals.

La Albiceleste beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday with Messi bagging a goal and an assist in the game to deliver a man-of-the-match performance.

He broke the deadlock for Argentina from the penalty spot in the 34th minute before Julian Alvarez doubled their advantage with a fine individual strike.

The Manchester City striker then added a third after the break, courtesy of some brilliant work down the right flank by Messi, who made possibly the best assist of the tournament.

He deservedly picked up the man-of-the-match award and was also showered with purple prose by Martinez, a reporter at Television Publica. She said Messi 'resonated' with every Argentinian.

She said (via Yahoo News):

“The last thing I want to tell you and it's not a question, but I just wanted to say the World Cup final is coming and sure, we all [Argentinians] want to win the cup.

"I just want to tell you that no matter the results, there's something that no one can take from you, and it's the fact you resonated with Argentinians, every single one. I'm being serious."

She added:

"There's no kid who doesn't have your team flannel, no matter if it's a fake, real or a made up one. Truly, you made your mark in everyone's life. And that, to me, is beyond winning any World Cup.”

Messi, visibly touched by the words, said he felt the love of the people.

He responded:

“It is no longer only the result but the road we have traveled. Before in Argentina, it was valued to win or lose, but I think people now value other things.”

The Argentina skipper will be playing in his second final, having reached the showpiece clash of the 2014 FIFA World Cup where his team were defeated by Germany.

He's revealed that Sunday's fixture will be his last in the competition with his national team, while winning the trophy itself might convince the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to retire.

Argentina face either France or Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina face the winner of France versus Morocco at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday for the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

La Albiceleste are hoping to get third time lucky after losing both their finals since winning the 1986 edition.

It would also mark a perfect swansong for Lionel Messi, who could be the first Argentine captain since Diego Maradona to win the FIFA World Cup.

