"You have made us enjoy your wonderful tennis" - Real Madrid's official X account sends message to Carlos Alcaraz as he wins maiden French Open

Real Madrid have sent a message of congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz following his victory at Roland Garros. The Spanish tennis star claimed his maiden French Open crown on Sunday, June 9, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-4, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in the men's singles final.

This was Alcaraz's third Grand Slam title after the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Alcaraz, a Real Madrid fan, was hailed by his boyhood club following his French Open victory, with the club posting on their Twitter page:

“Congratulations on your first Roland Garros, Dear Carlos Alcaraz! We Madrid fans are proud of your third Grand Slam. Today you have made us enjoy your wonderful tennis. Magnificent! Congratulations!”

Alcaraz followed in the footsteps of fellow Spaniard and Real Madrid fan Rafael Nadal, who is dubbed the 'King of Clay' for his 14 French Open titles.

Real Madrid fan Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to win a Grand Slam on all three surfaces (clay, hard, and grass).

Alcaraz showed incredible resilience to win the competition in Paris. He missed weeks of competition leading up to the French Open due to an arm injury, but recovered just in time for the tournament.

The Spaniard defeated some of the best players on his way to the title in Paris. He faced Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter finals, securing a victory in straight sets over the Greek star.

Alcaraz faced familiar foe Jannik Sinner in the last four, and the two exciting youngsters played out another enthralling clash. The Spaniard eventually emerged victorious at the end of five gruelling sets to set up a meeting with Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Carlos Alcaraz started the final brilliantly, breaking Zverev thrice in the first set. However, he lost the next two sets due to some sloppy finishing and unforced errors. The German looked set to secure his first Grand Slam title, but Alcaraz showed the indomitable nature of his favourite football club, Real Madrid, and bounced back to win the match in five sets.