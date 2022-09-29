“You could make a case for either team here” – Chris Sutton predicts 3-2 scoreline as he picks winner of Arsenal vs Tottenham 

BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton predicts Arsenal will beat Tottenham Hotspur in this weekend's North London derby in the Premier League.

Both sides have started their campaign on a strong note. The Gunners are at the top of the table with 18 points from seven games, while Spurs have accrued just one fewer and sit in third place.

Sutton, in his predictions, gave a brief account of their top-flight campaigns so far, as he wrote (via BBC):

"Arsenal have started the season so well, winning six out of seven league games. Their one defeat came at Manchester United, and they didn't deserve to lose there.

"Tottenham are only a point behind them, though. Yes, they have been slightly fortunate with some of their results, but that just shows they don't have to play well to win."

He particularly heaped praise on Son Heung-min, who struck a hat-trick in Tottenham's last game before the international break against Leicester City. He believes the South Korean ace could play a big role in the derby too.

Sutton further added:

"Spurs also have Son Heung-min up and running after his hat-trick off the bench against Leicester before the international break. Son is in my Fantasy team, so I was really angry when he was dropped - but then changed my mind when he came on. It was a masterclass from Antonio Conte to wait and bring him on."

It might be the tighest north London derby in years and Sutton believes there's a case to be made for both sides. However, he predicted a 3-2 victory for Mikel Arteta's high-flying side.

He wrote:

"You could make a case for either team here, but my gut feeling is to go with Arsenal - and for there to be lots of goals.

"It's at Emirates Stadium, and I think the Gunners will take the game to Tottenham. Spurs like that, because they are at their very best on the counter-attack, but I think Arsenal will get at them."

Arsenal host Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium in the league on Saturday (October 1) afternoon.

Arsenal are unbeaten against Spurs at home since 2010

Besides form, Arteta's men also have history on their side as they haven't lost at home to Spurs in a league derby since a 3-2 reverse in November 2010.

Scott Willis @oh_that_crab Arsenal vs Tottenham in the PL over the last 10 matches



Arsenal; 4 wins, 15 goals, 13.8 xG



Tottenham: 4 wins, 15 goals, 14.8 xG Arsenal vs Tottenham in the PL over the last 10 matchesArsenal; 4 wins, 15 goals, 13.8 xGTottenham: 4 wins, 15 goals, 14.8 xG

Since then, the Gunners have gone 11 home games unbeaten against their arch-rivals, winning seven, including a 3-1 victory last season.

However, their last encounter was clinched 3-0 by Spurs, who wiped the floor with their visitors in May, ending their Champions League ambitions.

