“You make me feel funny down there,” “As hard as a totem pole” – Ryan Giggs’ messages to ex-girlfriend read out in court as trial for sexual assault against Manchester United legend continues 

Messages sent by Ryan Giggs to his girlfriend Kate Greville were read out in court to the jury as the former Manchester United star's trial for sexual assault continues.

Giggs is accused of assaulting his girlfriend Kate Greville and her younger sister on November 1, 2020. The incident allegedly took place at his home in Worsley, North Manchester. To add to that, the former United winger is also accused of showing controlling behaviors toward her girlfriend from 2017 to 2020.

The messages read out in the court span from October 2013 to 2018. The messages are on various topics.

Mostly, the former Manchester United No.11 appreciated her girlfriend's beauty and sent her texts expressing his admiration for her appearance.

Greville also sent texts to Giggs explaining how she got away from the police after being abandoned while driving.

However, the most intriguing part of their exchange was when Giggs told Greville that she made him feel "funny down there."

"My darling Kate. Unequivocally our love was fate. I fell in love with you at first sight. I remember cos I was as high as a kite those beautiful eyes made me shiver. I'm not going to lie I think of you I dream of you. Can't help thinking pulling you was my greatest ever coup."

"That stomach those abs, those pictures you send so I can keep tabs. You make me feel funny down there. Especially when you're there and you look up and stare I am beginning to think you are always right. That's ok it will keep us tight. I'm gonna end by saying you are my love, my friend, my soul. And most of all you believe in me which makes me as hard as a totem pole."

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly not interested in signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is not leaving for Borussia Dortmund for sure

Away from Giggs' legal tangles, a current Manchester United star is having his own issues. Borussia Dortmund have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in this transfer window.

It is understood that Dortmund believe that the Portuguese superstar is on the wrong side of the 30s. To add to that, his astronomical wages are hard for the German club to afford as the legendary striker earns twice as much as their highest earning player at the moment.

Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford has been a constant subject of discussion over the course of the summer. Manchester United's nightmare start to their Premier League campaign has added fuel to the fire.

