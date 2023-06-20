“You make me feel like the luckiest mommy in the world” - Georgina Rodriguez wishes Cristiano Ronaldo Jr for his birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr celebrated his 13th birthday on Saturday (June 17) and his stepmother Georgina Rodriguez posted a heartwarming message to her stepson.

Georgina Rodriguez, 29, is seen as a mother figure to Ronaldo Jr having been part of his family since 2016. The Spaniard met his father while he was playing for Real Madrid.

The Spanish influencer has displayed her love for the 13-year-old with an Instagram post celebrating his birthday. The post includes images from his day out go-karting and visiting a water park. She captioned it:

"How proud I am of the man you are becoming. You make me feel like the luckiest mom in the world. we love you."

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is the oldest of his siblings, with the Ronaldo family also consisting of Rodriguez and their children, twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina, and Bella. The latter two are Rodriguez's while the other three were born through surrogate mothers.

Georgina Rodriguez's pre-birthday celebrations with Ronaldo Jr went a little off the rails when she was stung by a bee. She confirmed the incident with a post on her Instagram account, writing:

"Wonderful pre-birthday day with my boys bite included…Moms are the ones who get thrown the most."

Her partner has been on international duty with Portugal this past week. However, he did respond in the comments of that post, saying:

"My love."

The couple first met in Madrid in 2016 when Rodriguez worked as a Gucci store assistant. The Portuguese icon walked into the store as an important client after the Spaniard was asked to stay on late. They were soon exchanging messages and their relationship blossomed into a loving family seven years later.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Georgina Rodriguez in sending birthday wish to his son

Cristiano Ronaldo also wished his son a happy birthday with an Instagram post of his own on the day. He posted a picture of the duo at Al Nassr's Mrsool Park Stadium, captioning it:

"Congratulations my troop. 13 years old already. Dad loves you so much."

Ronaldo Jr is following in the footsteps of his father as he is currently part of Mahd Academy in Riyadh. He has previously joined the youth sides at the legendary forward's former clubs Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United, per GOAL.

Many hope that the youngster can replicate the illustrious career that the 38-year-old has accomplished. He is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, winning titles in Spain, Italy, and England.

