“You make your own luck” – Erik ten Hag reacts to incredible Manchester United comeback win against Brentford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has praised his team and the fans at Old Trafford following their comeback win over Brentford in the Premier League.

The Red Devils were on the verge of losing their third successive home game, with the Bees leading 1-0 on Saturday (October 7) in stoppage time. However, substitute Scott McTominay was the star of the late, late show for the hosts, scoring in the third and seventh minutes of stoppage to seal the victory.

McTominay scored with two of his five touches after replacing Sofyan Amrabat in the 87th minute. Those goals helped Manchester United avoid defeat and falling into the bottom half of the standings after Mathias Jensen has given Brentford a 26th-minute lead.

Reflecting on United's incredible comeback, Ten Hag said after the game (as quoted by the Mirror):

"You make your own luck. I am really proud of this team. They kept going the whole game. They kept the faith.

"I want to thank the fans. They kept us going and we made the turning point. You felt the explosion. To describe this feeling.. I can't.. but it's a great feeling I can tell you that."

Prior to McTominay's twin strike, the Red Devils had toiled for over 90 minutes against a solid Brentford defense. They had taken 19 shots and enjoyed over 60% possession, but had gotten just six efforts on target.

The win kept Manchester United in ninth place in the league, though Crystal Palace could send them to 10th by either drawing with or beating Nottingham Forest.

Scott McTominay comes up big to help Manchester United edge Brentford

Erik ten Hag's side seemed bereft of ideas in attack for much of Saturday. Brentford centre-backs Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock and Kristoffer Ajer kept them at bay with 29 clearances, six tackles and five interceptions combined.

However, Scott McTominay made the most of the opportunities he got to hand Manchester United a win.

The midfielder first pounced on a poor clearance after Bees keeper Thomas Strakosha saved Antony's shot, showing excellent control before firing the ball in. He then headed home from Harry Maguire's cross from the left following a free-kick from close to the halfway line by Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking after the game, McTominay said about his late brace to Premier League Productions (as quoted by the aforementioned Mirror article):

"That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch. Two goals at the death was incredible, but I am just happy to be able to contribute and show people that I can do it."

Manchester United will return to action after the upcoming international break with a Premier League clash away to Sheffield United on October 21.