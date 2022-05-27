"You name it, he has it" - Harvey Eliott heaps praise on Liverpool's new signing Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliot has expressed his excitement to play alongside the Reds’ latest signing and his former Fulham teammate Fabio Carvalho. Elliot has backed him to showcase his qualities and hit the ground running at Anfield.

The Reds announced Carvalho’s signing earlier this week (May 23). Carvalho, out of contract in June, has joined manager Jurgen Klopp’s side on a five-year deal (via Sky Sports). Although he has joined the Reds as a free agent, Fulham are set to receive £5 million plus add-ons for the player, courtesy of a tribunal ruling about transfers between English clubs.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch CONFIRMED: Fabio Carvalho has been named as CONFIRMED: Fabio Carvalho has been named as @TheAthleticUK 's Championship Young Player of the Season! 🚨 CONFIRMED: Fabio Carvalho has been named as @TheAthleticUK's Championship Young Player of the Season! 💫 https://t.co/I6qgazUpgG

Elliot, who shared the dressing room with the Portuguese youngster while playing for Fulham U18, couldn’t stop gushing about his arrival. Elliot said (via Liverpool Offside):

“Everything, to be honest. If he didn’t have everything, Liverpool wouldn’t have signed him. He has the work rate; he has the ability, the skill, shooting, dribbling. You name it, he has it.”

He continued:

“As I said, I’m sure he’ll show you very, very quickly why Liverpool have signed him. He’ll be a great asset to the team. I’m so excited to be able to see him again after a long three years, I think it’s been now. I’ll make sure I look after him and get him involved quickly. Obviously, he’s got the Portuguese in him, so he can be close friends with Jots and many more. I’m sure he’ll be perfectly fine, and I’ll make sure he fits right in this team.”

Carvalho enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Championship outfit Fulham in 2021-22. The mesmerising attacker featured in 38 games for the Cottagers across competitions, recording 11 goals and eight assists.

Fabio Carvalho could be Mohamed Salah’s natural successor at Liverpool

Since his transfer in 2017, Mohamed Salah has led the Reds’ attack by example. He has won three Premier League Golden Boots, one Premier League Player of the Year award and a Playmaker award for most assists.

The Merseysiders adore and value him, but the player is yet to commit his long-term future to the 19-time English champions. The forward has assured that he will remain at the club next season (via Fabrizio Romano), but beyond that is anybody’s guess.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Fulham wanted him to stay on loan but it's never been an option, and Klopp is waiting for Carvalho. Liverpool won't loan Fabio Carvalho out next season. He's gonna be part of the first team as Jurgen Klopp is convinced he could become an important player very soon.Fulham wanted him to stay on loan but it's never been an option, and Klopp is waiting for Carvalho. Liverpool won't loan Fabio Carvalho out next season. He's gonna be part of the first team as Jurgen Klopp is convinced he could become an important player very soon. 🔴⭐️ #LFC Fulham wanted him to stay on loan but it's never been an option, and Klopp is waiting for Carvalho. https://t.co/rHgdCHaFlN

If the Egyptian decides to look for a new challenge in the near future, the Reds already have a potential successor in place. Carvalho, like Salah, loves to roam on the right flank, packs plenty of pace, works hard for his team and can create goals as well. Under Klopp, the 19-year-old could polish himself further and become a master of the wide areas.

