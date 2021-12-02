"You need your best players out there" - Teddy Sheringham believes Cristiano Ronaldo must start for Manchester United against Arsenal

Teddy Sheringham wants Manchester United to start Cristiano Ronaldo against Arsenal. The Red Devils host the Gunners later tonight (December 2) in a marquee fixture on Matchday 14 of the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo notably started on the bench in Manchester United's previous Premier League game against Chelsea. The Red Devils came away from Stamford Bridge with a vital point after a 1-1 draw. Ronaldo came off the bench to replace goalscorer Jadon Sancho in the second half, but failed to make any real impact.

Despite that, former Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham believes the Portuguese superstar should start the game against Arsenal. Sheringham was asked by the Mirror if he would start Cristiano Ronaldo, to which he replied:

“Yes, without a doubt. I have to agree with Roy Keane in what he said the other night in that if you’ve got someone of Ronaldo’s ability, he’s come back to Manchester United to play in these big games, that’s what big players do, they perform at the top level in the big games.”

The 55-year-old, who made 104 appearances for Manchester United, also feels that Ronaldo should have started the game against Chelsea as well.

“Chelsea the other night, he should’ve been playing," he said. "Arsenal, again, is a big game, they’re encroaching on the top four at the moment, it’s always a big game against Arsenal for Manchester United. You need your best players out there and he’s without a doubt one of their best players.”

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick defended his decision to demote Ronaldo to the bench against Chelsea, suggesting it was a tactical call. Carrick added that the intention was to keep the squad fresh.

While the Englishman will be on the sidelines against Arsenal, many expect new interim manager Ralf Rangnick to call the shots. It will be interesting to see whether Ronaldo gets back into the playing XI tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered a blip after a bright start for Manchester United this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has copped plenty of criticism in recent weeks for his form. The Portuguese has looked off-color, leading many to question his arrival in the first place. Manchester United are yet to figure out a style of play that maximizes Ronaldo's potential in attack.

The 36-year-old has been in fantastic touch in the UEFA Champions League this season, having scored six goals in five matches. However, Ronaldo has just four goals in 10 Premier League matches to go with two assists.

Manchester United will hope their talisman rediscovers his form under new boss Ralf Rangnick as they look to move up the league table. The Red Devils are currently 10th, six points off the final European spot.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee