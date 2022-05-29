"You need to be decisive in May" - Dirk Kuyt makes bold claim about Liverpool's season after Champions League final loss to Real Madrid

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has claimed his old side's campaign has been a failure following their Champions League final 0-1 defeat against Real Madrid.

The Reds missed out on their seventh European crown in their 63rd game of the season thanks to a Vincius Junior strike on the hour mark. They tried but couldn't find an equalizer as Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a string of stunning saves.

Jurgen Klopp's side had also missed out on the Premier League title six days earlier, even though they had accumilated an incredible 92 points.

Despite Liverpool claiming both domestic cups throughout the campaign, Kuyt believes the Merseyside club will be disappointed by how their season has ended.

The former Dutch international, who scored in Liverpool's Champions League final against AC Milan in 2007, told RTL (as quoted by The Metro):

"Liverpool's season has failed. They played good football but you need to be decisive in May, and they weren't."

Kuyt is considered by many to be a cult hero at Anfield, having scored 71 times in 286 appearances for the Reds across six seasons.

Victory for Real Madrid meant they have now won five of the previous nine Champions League titles and their 14th overall.

Andy Robertson reveals mood of Liverpool teammates following defeat to Real Madrid

Despite taking 24 shots compared to Madrid's four, Klopp's side simply couldn't find a way past Courtois, who put in one of the great European Cup final goalkeeping displays.

Liverpool have failed to score in any of their three finals this season, having won both the FA Cup and League Cup against Chelsea on penalties.

Following the defeat in Paris, Robertson told The Mirror:

"The dressing room is quiet, devastated. That is what happens when you don't win finals.”

The Scotland captain went on to say:

"We had chances, came up against an unbelievable keeper. Being honest though, we could have played better. In the second half we didn't start great and they got hold of the game. When you come up against experienced teams like that they know how to win finals.

"We are a pressing team, it has worked so much for us but we have been caught back post and that's football. It is hard to get back in the game playing against a very experienced team, they know how to see out a game."

