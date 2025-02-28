"You need everybody to play that game on that day" - Thierry Henry on how Arsenal can win the Champions League 

Thierry Henry has given his two cents on how Arsenal can win the UEFA Champions League this season. The Frenchman said his former side must have all their players fit to stand a chance to win Europe’s premier club competition.

Ad

Arsenal has been hit hard by injuries in the ongoing season, as a number of their key players have sat out several games. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the latest injury concerns, as the pair have been ruled out for the rest of the season. Star player Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are also out of action due to injuries.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished in the third position on the league table of the league phase of the revamped Champions League. While they secured automatic qualification to the last 16, their chances of going further in the competition could be dented by the absences of their key players.

Ad

Trending

Thierry Henry, who spearheaded Arsenal to their first-ever Champions League final back in 2006, spoke about his former side’s chances of winning the coveted trophy this season. The former French forward said in an exclusive interview with GOAL:

"It's been the story of the club. We haven't won it, even me as a player (for Arsenal). We went to the final and we know what happened in the final. It never happened."

Ad

"It's not easy - it took Manchester City a long time to win it. You need everybody to be fit, you need everybody to play that game on that day, home and away. You need to have that final where everything goes your way. You need a bit of luck, and you need a lot of stuff. It's not an easy one to win. When you look at who's won it recently, the same name comes around, unfortunately for the other teams."

Ad

Arsenal will play against the Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the last 16 games of the Champions League.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry names his favorites to win the Champions League this season

In the same interview, Thierry Henry chose who he thinks can win the Champions League this season. Surprisingly, the Frenchman excluded Arsenal from this list of favorites despite finishing third on the table.

Ad

Henry tipped Liverpool as the most favored to lift the famous trophy due to their consistency but claimed that the tournament is still wide open.

"It's open," Henry told GOAL. "Apart from Liverpool you will say, who you can say have been consistent in the league and Champions League, you can see how they might be successful. And still you don't know!

Ad

"There are teams who are up-and down. Barca, very successful in the Champions League but up-and-down in the league. (Real) Madrid didn’t start well, they went into the play-off against City. But you know, Inter, Bayern, Liverpool, we’re gonna name the usual suspects. The team who has been most consistent is Liverpool, if you take away the FA Cup. They have been consistent in every competition. We will see what's going to happen."

Should Arsenal get past PSV in the Champions League round of 16, they will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback