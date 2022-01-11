"You need players like that when there is unrest in the dressing room" – Paul Robinson lauds 'character' of 'important' Manchester United player

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has given his thoughts on the importance of Edinson Cavani to the current Manchester United team. He believes that the Uruguayan is a good addition, both on and off the pitch.

Cavani has been highly linked with a move away in the January transfer window. Barcelona were reported to be the primary suitors, with Corinthians and Boca Juniors also monitoring the situation.

However, interim manager Ralf Rangnick revealed that he had requested the striker to stay at United until the end of the season.

"I can rely on him to give his very best and to be role model for young players", Rangnick added.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of unrest in the Manchester United dressing room, with players forming cliques.

Speaking about Cavani's influence on the team and his reported decision to stay, Robinson told Football Insider:

"It’s great news because he's clearly someone the manager wants around the dressing room. Cavani is a leader and you need players like that when there is unrest in the dressing room."

He further added:

"Players with character like him will show the right attitude and application every day in training and Manchester United need that. The younger players need a role model like Cavani. He's an incredible player on the pitch but I think he’s equally important off it."

Manchester United scrape through FA Cup third round clash against Aston Villa

United defeated Villa 1-0 at Old Trafford on Monday in the third round of the FA Cup courtesy a Scott McTominay goal. Even though they progressed into the fourth round, they were hardly the better team in the match.

Aston Villa had several goalscoring chances and dominated midfield for large parts of the game. They even scored two goals but both were ruled out with VAR's intervention due to a foul and then an offside.

United had multiple chances of their own but they managed to squander them. This was a change in fortunes from their 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last week but not in their performance.

United will now take on Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month.

Manchester United travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa yet again on Saturday in the Premier League. The Red Devils sit in seventh position in the Premier League, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal.

Failure to secure all three points could be a major blow to their Champions League aspirations.

