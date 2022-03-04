"You need to be robust" - Danny Mills accuses Manchester United star of failing to adapt to the Premier League's intensity

Manchester United star Raphael Varane has been criticized by Danny Mills for failing to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League. The former Leeds United man also said he had doubts if Varane was robust enough to deal with the English game.

The French defender made his switch from Real Madrid to Old Trafford last summer, with many expecting him to provide more stability at the back for United while partnering club captain Harry Maguire.

However, Varane's debut campaign for Manchester United has been marred by injuries and the Champions League winner has found himself in and out of the squad.

Mills has now suggested that the former Real Madrid man has struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

The former Manchester City defender said he questioned Varane's signing when he first came in. Mills suggested that the intensity of La Liga would be less as every game is tough in the Premier League and a player needs to be robust.

"I questioned Varane’s signing when he first came in and whether he could deal with the intensity of our league. He had quite a few injury problems. In La Liga, you’re probably playing seven or eight tough games a season; in the Premier League, every week is a tough game."

"It doesn’t matter if you’re playing Manchester City or Burnley, it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be physical and you need to be robust," said Mills.

The former England international continued by saying he always had his doubts about Varane's robustness.

"I always had doubts about whether he was going to be robust enough, and I got criticized when he first came in for saying that. Subsequently, he’s been injured and in and out of the team, maybe I got lucky with that comment, but that’s the way that I saw it," said Mills.

United fans will be hoping that Varane continues his current run and stays injury-free as the Red Devils enter a crucial period in their campaign.

Manchester United star Raphael Varane has commented on the intensity of the Premier League

Manchester United's Varane has previously opened up about his life in the Premier League, saying that intensity is different from the game in Spain.

“The intensity is very different. The pace of the game is a really high level. It’s a great experience. I like the atmosphere around the stadiums. I like the mentality. It’s very intense but always in good spirit and very positive. This experience for me is great,” said Varane.

He also commented that he loves the mentality of the league and also suggested that the games are difficult and one can't relax thinking they are winning the contest.

Varane has made 16 appearances in the Premier League since his move from Real Madrid and made a further four in the Champions League.

It seems like he is finding his feet at the club as his partnership with Victor Lindelof has been appreciated by the fans. Many feel that Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick should prefer the duo to be the first-choice pairing at the back as Harry Maguire has endured a rocky campaign.

