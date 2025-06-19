“You need someone that’s actually going to tackle” - David Beckham snubs Ronaldinho, Scholes as he picks dream 5-a-side team of teammates

Manchester United legend David Beckham has overlooked both Paul Scholes and Ronaldinho in choosing his dream 5-a-side team of former teammates. The English icon, who was recently knighted, enjoyed a fruitful career, playing for Europe's biggest clubs and Los Angeles Galaxy before his retirement.

Known widely for his style and swagger on and off the pitch, Beckham waa a guest on Rio Ferdinand's podcast Rio Ferdinand Presents. There, the former defender asked him to name a five-a-side team of players he played alongside in his career.

To begin, the Englishman selected legendary left-back Roberto Carlos, pointing to the usefulness of the Brazilian at both ends of the pitch as important. Next, he went with Paolo Maldini, who was teammates with him at AC Milan.

"I would have to say Roberto Carlos because he can play in defence and attack."

For his third pick, Beckham opted to go with Zinedine Zidane, who is widely regarded as one of the best to ever kick a ball. He praised Zidane for his impeccable ball control and impressive technical ability.

"You play him the ball anywhere on the pitch, any height, any level, any speed, he'd bring it down like it was just one of those things."

Afterwards, David Beckham opted for Ronaldo Nazario to lead the line, praising him as one of the greatest goalscorers he has ever seen play.

"Next one would have to be one of the greatest and most natural goal-scorers I've ever seen... Ronaldo."

Sensing a lack of balance in his selection, Beckham opted to name another midfielder but ignored both Ronaldinho and Paul Scholes as he opted for Roy Keane.

"I'm going to say Keaney... you need a leader and you need someone that's going to actually tackle and fight."

David Beckham represented Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Europe before his retirement. He played and won honours alongside Ballon d'Or recipients such as Zidane, Ronaldo, and Ronaldinho during his time in Europe.

When Barcelona don revealed David Beckham, Ronaldinho pursuit in 2003

Barcelona have been an ambitious club over the years and President Joan Laporta revealed just how ambitious they were in an interview in 2017. The supremo pointed out to Marca that he had spoken with Manchester United over the transfer of David Beckham but the move did not go through, eventually.

Laporta revealed that he had negotiated a deal for Beckham with Manchester United but found the player reluctant to move. He said that they moved for Ronaldinho after finding out that the Englishman was not interested in a move.

"It was between Beckham, Ronaldinho or [Thierry] Henry. United told us that they would sell him to us if we won the [presidential] election as we didn't have the power at that time. But they used us and in the end he signed for Madrid. We met at Heathrow Airport and signed a document which said that they would sell him to us if we struck an agreement with the agent.

However, we didn't manage to do that. We went to Nice and stayed with him and he said he would think about it. We got fed up of waiting on an answer, so we signed Ronaldinho instead."

Ronaldinho ended up being a hit at Barcelona, playing a starring role for the Spanish giants as they began an era of dominance. David Beckham joined Real Madrid instead, becoming one of the players that defined their Galactico era of the 2000s.

