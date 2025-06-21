"You need to talk about when they were young" - Nani makes interesting point in GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Portugal international Luis Nani believes that while comparing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, one needs to evaluate their younger days as well. Highlighting that both players were great, Nani insisted that CR7's younger days were often forgotten. He also opined that Ronaldo was the better of the duo.

In a discussion, Nani weighed in on the greatest of all-time (GOAT) debate involving La Pulga and Cristiano Ronaldo. He said (via ObiOnePodcast on YouTube):

"I will tell you something, there is a big big difference. When people talk about Ronaldo and Messi, They're looking in the last five years. When you want to talk about Messi and Ronaldo, you need to talk about when they were young. The skills, the way they were doing things with the ball and the speed and scoring goals with the left, with the right, with the head. So, they way they were passing, nobody was stopping them."

Trending

He continued:

"If you start thinking about Ronaldo now, yeah nobody likes to see his game because they say ah he just touch and then he score goals. But it's not true, he's 40 now, you need to see when he was young. I saw things, in training, left, right, dribbling. It's incredible, every single touch on the ball was perfect, no mistakes, perfect, for me, he's the best and I respect Messi because Messi is a talent out of this world as well. They are both great. We are lucky to be in the same generation and compete with them."

La Pulga and CR7 have shared the longest and most competitive rivalry in football's history. Tracked back to their Barcelona and Real Madrid days, the duo were key contenders for several trophies in club, individual, and international levels.

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo" - Lionel Messi

Inter Miami CF v FC Porto: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has revealed that he has 'a lot of respect and admiration' for CR7. He also lauded the Portuguese for competing at top level despite his age (40).

In an interview with DSPORTS on X, Messi said (via GOAL):

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the career he’s had and continues to have, because he’s still competing at the highest level."

He added:

"The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field. Off the pitch, we are two normal people. We’re not friends obviously because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More