“You need to win titles or you’ll be at risk” - Xavi claims he could leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Xavi Hernandez has responded to speculation about his job at Barcelona following their Copa del Rey exit against Athletic Club on Wednesday, January 24.

The Blaugrana lost 4-2 against Athletic at San Mames in the Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday. Gorka Guruzeta gave the hosts a perfect start, scoring within the first minute of the game.

However, Robert Lewandowski (26') and Lamine Yamal (32') turned it around for Barcelona in the first half. Oihan Sancet then scored in the 49th minute to restore parity. Both sides had good opportunities to seal the game in the second half but failed to score as the game entered extra time.

Brothers Inaki Williams (105+2') and Nico Williams (120+1') scored in the stoppage time of each half of extra time to secure a stunning win for Athletic.

Meanwhile, it spelled another disappointing result for Barca and head coach Xavi. When asked about his future at the club, the Spaniard said in his post-match press conference (via Fabrizio Romano):

“If at the end of the season we are not at a competitive level... I will have to leave. I know where I am, it’s a top club. Here at Barça you need to win titles or you will be at risk.

“I’m convinced the project here has top potential with top young players."

Barcelona have struggled this season as they were eliminated from both cup competitions. They are also third in La Liga, eight points behind leaders Girona with a game in hand.

Xavi Hernandez praises Barcelona's youngsters despite Athletic defeat

Barcelona's famed La Masia academy has produced some incredible players over the years like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Xavi himself. It continues to be a home for great talent as some youngsters made their full debut this season.

Lamine Yamal, 16, has been in the mix for a while and also scored against Athletic Club on Wednesday. Hector Fort (17), Pau Cubarsi (17), and Marc Guiu (18) also featured for Barca against Athletic.

While they lost, Xavi still shared his pride in the youngsters in the team, saying after the game (via club's official website):

"The feeling I have is one of disappointment because a trophy has gone, and in that way too, losing in extra time. On the other hand I feel proud of the young players as they were fantastic...

"We have to be proud because we competed. We have to take away the fact that we battled with young players but it just did not come off. Barça has a future as this is the start of a great generation."

Barcelona will return to action on Saturday (January 27) when they take on Villarreal at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium in La Liga.