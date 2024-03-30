"You need a zero to catch me!" - When Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously mocked Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos on social media

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo once hilariously mocked former teammate and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos over his Instagram follower count.

Ronaldo is a worldwide sensation and is one of the most recognized celebrities of all time. At the time of writing this article, he has a whopping 626 million followers on the social media platform.

This puts him ahead of his footballing rival Lionel Messi, musician Selena Gomez and actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as the most-followed individual on Instagram.

Back in August 2023, Ramos made a post on Instagram to celebrate reaching 60 million followers, which was around 10 times less than Ronaldo's following at the time. He captioned the post:

"We started in 2014 and - although it seems impossible - we are now 60 million strong."

The Portuguese superstar dropped a hilarious comment under the post, saying:

"You need a zero to catch me!"

The comment crossed 500,000 likes and received more than 15,000 replies at the time of writing.

Ronaldo and Ramos shared the pitch 339 times for Real Madrid, winning four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey and three Club World Cups among other honors. The Spaniard assisted Ronaldo 12 times, with the latter repaying the favour thrice.

Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsi names Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos as his idol

Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsi named Real Madrid legend and current Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos as his idol ahead of his international debut for Spain earlier this week.

The 17-year-old has become an important player for Barcelona after making his debut for the club in a 4-2 La Liga win against Real Betis in January. He has showcased incredible composure, distribution and tackling proficiency, already establishing himself as a starter for manager Xavi.

The centre-back has made 13 appearances for the club this season, putting in extremely impressive performances at such a young age. His displays caught the attention of Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente, who called him up to the national team earlier this week.

At only 17 years and two months, Cubarsi became the youngest defender since Ramos (18 years and 11 months) to debut for La Roja, being subbed on in the 83rd minute of a 1-0 loss against Colombia.

Even though he came up through the ranks at Barca's famed La Masia, the youngster called the Real Madrid legend his idol. In an interview with the RFEF, when asked about Ramos' record (that he went on to break), Cubarsi said:

"It would be a dream come true if I can achieve this goal and pass Sergio Ramos, who is an idol. I would be very happy."