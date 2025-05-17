"You never know what the future holds" - Barcelona star's agent makes interesting comments amid Premier League interest

Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo's agent has said that his client is happy at the club amid interest from Manchester City. As per Barca Universal, City boss Pep Guardiola wants the 27-year-old to fill up Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, who are set to leave at the end of the season.

Ad

This's not City's maiden attempt to acquire Olmo. They tried signing the midfielder in 2023, but a deal didn't go through. Barca signed the Spaniard last summer from RB Leipzig, and despite facing injury and registration concerns, he has had a successful stint.

In 23 La Liga appearances, Olmo has scored nine goals and delivered four assists. Hence, Barca aren't interested in selling the star, as per SPORT (via Barca Universal). Both sporting director Deco and Olmo's representative Andy Bara have made their stand clear on the player's future. Deco said in an interaction with Barca One:

Ad

Trending

“Dani Olmo will be a very important player next season. We knew exactly what he could bring us.”

Deco's statement came after Olmo's representative had said that the player is happy at the club (via Barca Universal):

“We’re not talking to any other club. Dani is very happy at Barcelona at the moment. He’s winning titles there and is in a great team. The rumours are not true. But, of course, you never know what the future holds.”

Ad

The comment means City might have to look elsewhere for alternatives.

Dani Olmo started his youth career at Barcelona

Dani Olmo joined Barcelona's youth setup from Espanyol in 2007. He remained a part of the club's La Masia academy till 2014 before joining Dinamo Zagreb reserves. He was a part of the Barca lineup in their La Liga-winning fixture against Espanyol, the place where his football life had commenced.

Ad

Hansi Flick's side won 2-0 at Espanyol on May 15 to win their 28th La Liga title, with Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez scoring. Dani Olmo started and played 77 minutes before giving way to Gavi.

With the victory, Barca won the domestic treble, having won the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana, beating Real Madrid in the final on both occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More