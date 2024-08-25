“You never know what happens" - Arsenal target leaves doors open to late transfer before deadline day 

Reported Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres recently opened up about his future at Sporting CP. He said that he's happy at the Portuguese club but admitted that things can happen quickly in football.

As per TBR Football, the Gunners are among a number of clubs who've linked with a move for Gyokeres. They've signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna this summer and made David Raya's move permanent from Brentford. They're also set to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad and are looking to strengthen their attack.

Amidst the links with Arsenal, Gyokeres said about his future at Sporting CP (via Fabrizio Romano):

"You never know what happens. I feel very good at Sporting, for sure; but in football there are things you don't even know.

"I feel very good here, I'm very happy at Sporting and I don't have any problem."

Gyokeres, 26, has been one of the most prolific strikers in world football since joining Sporting CP from Coventry City last summer. Last season, he scored 43 goals and provided 15 assists in 50 games across competitions.

The Swede has started this season in brilliant form as well, registering six goals and three assists in four games across competitions. He scored a hat-trick on Friday (August 23) in a 5-0 win over Farense.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's efficiency after Aston Villa win

Arsenal beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Villa Park in the Premier League in their second game of the season on Saturday, August 24. They had lost against Villa in both fixtures last season and hence, it was a big result.

The Gunners were arguably lucky to not go behind after the hosts missed a few good chances, including two from Ollie Watkins. Leandro Trossard made Villa pay, opening the scoring in the 67th minute before Thomas Partey sealed the win 10 minutes later.

After the game, Mikel Arteta spoke about his side's efficiency, saying (via Arsenal.com):

"100 per cent. Last year, I think we generated more, obviously because of the context of the game when they scored first. Today they did something a little bit different to what we expected, especially in the first phase of build up in the way they behave.

"But this is what we have to do, you know, against any formation, any opponent, any behaviour that we are finding to be a threat from many areas, and that's a big compliment for the team."

Arsenal had nine attempts on goal, with four being on target while Villa had 3/11 attempts on target. The Gunners also dominated possession with 61%.

