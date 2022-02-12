"You never know where he is" - Steve Nicol heaps praise on 25-year-old Liverpool star

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has heaped praise on Diogo Jota, describing him as an "absolute nightmare" for opposition defenders.

Jota proved to be an amazing signing at Anfield following his £41 million move from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2020.

The Portuguese international found himself twice on the scoresheet against Leicester City as Liverpool managed to secure a 2-0 win against the Foxes on Thursday.

Steve Nicol, who played as a right-back for the Reds from 1981 to 1994, ran out of superlatives for Jota.

The Scotsman told ESPN:

“For a defender he’s an absolute nightmare. You never know where he is. He never stays in one place. All of a sudden the ball will pop up in the box and guess who’s there first – Diogo Jota. He has that natural instinct of knowing where to be at the right time and from a defender’s point of view, absolute nightmare.”

When the Reds signed Diogo Jota from Wolves, many were skeptical about the fee Jurgen Klopp's side had to pay for his services.

Jota was a solid attacker for the Midlands club but never quite looked like a world-class forward.

But the versatile forward made an immediate impact at Anfield and is gradually growing into one of the key players for the Merseyside giants.

The 25-year-old has 17 goals in 30 games this campaign for the Reds having scored 12 times in the Premier League.

He finds himself second in the Premier League scoring charts behind teammate Mohamed Salah who has 16 goals to his name.

The former Atlético Madrid forward had a decent first season at Anfield as well, scoring 13 goals in 30 games after missing a significant part of the season with injuries.

With Klopp's side missing both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for almost five weeks in January 2021 due to AFCON, Jota stepped up for the Reds.

Can Liverpool catch up with Manchester City in the Premier Leagye?

Liverpool currently find themselves nine points behind Manchester City in the table although they have a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola's side have been on a scintilaling run of form this campaign and look unlikely to let such a lead slip away. But Liverpool must do their own job and keep pushing.

With Salah and Mane back in the team and Luis Diaz also having moved from FC Porto, the Reds look a lot stronger, entering the final phase of the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side also have a League cup final later this month against Chelsea and are in the running for both the Champions League and the FA Cup.

