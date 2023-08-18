“You never know what someone is going through” – Karim Benzema’s girlfriend sends message on ‘depression’ to ex-Bayern star’s fiancee

Karim Benzema's girlfriend recently took to Instagram to show support for Rebecca Silvera, the wife of ex-Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng. Silvera had posted a photo on the social media platform with the caption, "This is also what melancholy, grief, mourning, sadness and depression looks like."

The Jamaican-born model could be seen donning a glamorous brown dress in the image, posing for the camera with a bright smile. She highlighted the difference between reality and appearances through her caption, drawing a contrast between her seemingly happy look and her current mental state.

Jordan Ozuna, who has been in a relationship with Karim Benzema since 2022, shared her opinion in the comment section of the said post, stating:

"EXACTLY!!!! you never know what someone is going through! You look stunning my love."

Silvera first received worldwide recognition for her stint as a reality personality on the VH1 series She's Got Game. The 36-year-old model and businesswoman got engaged to Jerome Boateng following the German defender's separation from long-time partner Kasia Lenhardt.

While his current expedition seems to be moving in the right direction, Boateng has had a rocky past when it comes to relationships. The 34-year-old centre-back had previously been found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend Sherin Senler and was consequently fined a hefty fee for the charge. His relationship with the aforementioned Lenhardt also ended on a sour note, and the Polish-born model tragically committed suicide soon after their separation.

Karim Benzema and Jordan Ozuna have shared a steady ride together

Migrating to the happier side of affairs, Karim Benzema seems to be doing everything right in his life at the moment. The former Real Madrid superstar has successfully forged a legendary career and is now raking up some serious money at his new club Al Ittihad.

He has seemingly hit the jackpot in his personal life as well, with girlfriend Jordan Ozuna supporting him at every walk of life. The American model is the mother of Benzema's fourth child and recently converted to Islam, prior to their move to the Middle East.

Contrary to what most people would concur, the decision to convert to Karim Benzema's religion was her own, calling Islam a beautiful religion after conducting some in-depth research on the topic (source: Yo Dona).

Surprisingly enough, Ozuna did not know who Karim Benzema was before their meet-up. Nevertheless, the couple are now going strong and have already started their new life in Saudi Arabia.